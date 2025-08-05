New research: Decline of UK High Street negatively impacting older people in South East England

New research from Stagecoach, the UK’s largest bus and coach operator, has revealed the detrimental impact the decline of the UK high street has had on older people in South East England (those aged 60+), as loneliness amongst this demographic continues to rise.

Over 53% of older people in South East England surveyed said that they’ve been negatively impacted as high streets and town centres face increasing numbers of vacant shops and closures of big retailers, directly impacting footfall and socialisation. This follows shocking figures that revealed a staggering 1 in 10 over 60s are believed to have spent Christmas 2024 alone.

However, it appears that over 60s are the lifeblood of our high streets, with over 76% in South East England still visiting at least once a week, making essential trips for shopping, appointments, and socialising. Access to reliable public transport remains an important factor in enabling these visits, with almost 62% stating regular, free bus services help them feel better connected to their local area.

However, over 28% of older people in this area admitted that they don't make the most of their free bus pass despite the positive impact it could have of their lives.

Debra Goodwin, Chief Customer Officer for Stagecoach, said:

“With an ageing population and the rising issue of isolation, affordable transport isn’t just convenient, it’s a lifeline for independence, wellbeing, and staying part of the community.

“We strongly encourage people in South East England to check their eligibility for a free bus pass to ensure they’re not missing out on this vital service that can help combat loneliness and change their lives for the better.”

For more information and to check if you're eligible, visit: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/concessionary-travel