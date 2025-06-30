New returners programme in Portsmouth and Isle of Wight celebrates partnership milestone

For the past seven years, BAE Systems and STEM Returners have been working together to help engineers across the UK return to work after a career break.

The partnership has announced a new programme at BAE Maritime and Land Defence Solutions in Portsmouth and the Radar Integration Test Facility in Cowes, which will include 10 positions and see the 100th returner placed with BAE Systems.

Natalie Desty launched STEM Returners in 2017 after she saw how hard it was for STEM professionals to return to their careers after a break. BAE Systems was one of the first companies in the UK to welcome a STEM Returners programme, a short-term paid employment placement for candidates who have been out of work for a period of time. Since then, programmes have been hosted at BAE Systems sites across the UK, including Scotland.

There is a well-known skills gap in the engineering and technology sectors as well as the defence sector. A 2023 report revealed critical areas in defence experiencing a shortage of skilled professionals were engineering (48%), cyber & digital (33%), and manufacturing & mechanical domains (25%). Projections from Engineering UK suggest a net growth in engineering roles of 2.8% compared to 2.3% in all occupations, which will result in 173,000 new engineering and technology jobs by 2030.

Research from STEM Returners, which is based in Fareham, shows the challenges people face when trying to return to work following a career break, with recruitment bias against a lack of recent experience shown to be the main barrier to entry. It also shows that women trying to return to the industry are more likely to experience recruitment bias than men.

Natalie Desty, Director of STEM Returners, said: “Those of us working in engineering and other STEM sectors know there is not enough of us, and the lack of diversity is clear to see. However, there is a hidden workforce available to help fill these roles, who have a wealth of experience but are overlooked because of a gap on their CV. There is a misconception that a career break leads to a deterioration of skills but that isn’t the case.

“We are very proud to be continuing our partnership with BAE Systems. To place 100 returners within an internationally renowned organisation like BAE Systems is a testament to our shared passion and drive to improve the path back for returners to STEM industries. It is a clear demonstration that only by working together to create a supportive and inclusive environment where returners can thrive, will we deal with the well-known skills shortage in the UK engineering industry.”

A spokesperson from BAE Systems said: “The STEM Returners programme is a fantastic way to start a career within BAE Systems, and we are proud to be supporting the initiative.

“We have exceptional opportunities, particularly within our Radar business based on the Isle of Wight, where the team is ramping up in the development of new cutting-edge Radar technology.

“This is an unmatched opportunity to be involved in exciting STEM challenges that will take technology concepts into world-leading Radar products.”

Since STEM Returners first launched in 2017, nearly 600 candidates have joined programmes across the UK. To view STEM Returners’ opportunities, visit https://stemreturners.com/live-programmes/.