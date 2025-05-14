New service to steer Portsmouth women away from crime

Women’s charity Advance has launched a service in Portsmouth to help women involved with the criminal justice system.

Around 70% of women supported by Advance’s criminal justice services have been victims of domestic abuse. In many instances, women who have committed low-harm offences such as shoplifting are doing it to survive or because they’ve been coerced.

Referrals are made to the new Diversion service by police stations and community agencies, including housing, drug and alcohol services.

Lisa Johnstone, Senior Service Manager with Advance explains Diversion's aim: “On the surface a woman might look like she is the offender but scratch below that surface and you’ll see she is often the victim. For example, she’s shoplifted – but that’s because she’s being subjected to financial abuse. Her abuser is controlling her finances, that is why she’s shoplifted.

“Another example is drink or drug driving offences. In so many of these cases, the woman has been coerced or beaten into getting into the driver’s seat.

“If Diversion can support a woman with whatever help she needs, which might be housing, benefits, training and employment, we can divert her away from crime, rebuilding her life in a way that is positive for both her and her family and the wider community.”

Diversion is run by charity Advance Hampshire and operates two days a week out of Portsmouth’s Project W hub, which offers a safe space.

The hub serves as a one-stop shop, where women supported by Diversion can also access other services on the same day, such as a food bank or health clinic.