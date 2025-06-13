New, specialist Ai and Data Science Centre opens at the University of Portsmouth

Portsmouth Ai and Data Science (PAiDS) Centre officially launched

Recognising that Artificial intelligence (Ai) and Data Science are rapidly advancing fields within research and innovation, the University of Portsmouth has launched the Portsmouth Ai and Data Science (PAiDS) Centre.

At the core of the PAiDS Centre will be the development of computer patterns, methods, and algorithms to create solutions for improving systems and delivery of services in areas including health and wellbeing, education, cyber security and digital marketing.

Over 150 people from business and academia attended the launch event, which took place on Monday (9 June) at the University's Faculty of Technology, helping to encourage lively conversations and debate, inspire innovation, and strengthen partnerships from across the Ai and data science industry.

The central theme of the event was ‘Localised Ai’ and those in attendance had the opportunity to hear from leading experts in the field of Ai such as Dr Dara Sosuluski, Head of Ai and Model Management for Markets and Securities at HSBC and Innovate UK’s Knowledge Transfer Manager, Winn Faria.

Each keynote speaker and panellist contributed their own unique perspective on Ai and data science from positions in industry, academia, healthcare and funding bodies.

Delegates also learned from experiences shared in discussion panels on the topics of knowledge transfer between academia and industry and Ai in the field of healthcare. The day’s itinerary also allowed time for people to meet with researchers who are pioneering Ai studies and development.

Together, they highlighted the current challenges and opportunities for Ai and data science, as well as pinpoint the future direction in developing and deploying localised Ai solutions.

Professor of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science at the University of Portsmouth, Mohamed Bader-El-Den, said: "For many years, artificial intelligence and machine learning were mainly academic areas, something you would typically find inside universities and research laboratories. But now, thanks to recent industry breakthroughs, powerful Ai tools have become widely accessible.

“To truly benefit from these innovations, we need what we call 'localised Ai' - custom-built solutions tailored specifically to different industries and practical needs. We're just at the start of this exciting journey, and there is still plenty of research and innovation ahead - think of it as similar to when smartphones opened the door to entirely new worlds of apps and opportunities.

“The Portsmouth Ai and Data Science Centre (PAiDS) is built on longstanding experience in Ai research and strong industry links. We also offer specialised undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Ai and Data Analytics, along with targeted Ai training programmes, ensuring that our graduates and professionals have the skills and knowledge to excel in this fast-paced, ever-evolving field.”

The PAiDS Centre comprises Ai expertise in areas such as:

Cybersecurity

Health and Wellbeing - improving healthcare delivery

Big data and high performance computing

Quantum Ai

Language Processing

Sustainable built environments

In addition to these degree courses, PAiDS Centre has recently been involved in delivering Ai Bootcamps. Furthermore, the Centre is developing a range of targeted Ai certificates, such as the Portsmouth Ai Safety & Awareness Certificate and Ai for Leaders and Managers.

A wide variety of national and international partners collaborate and partner with the University in the field of Ai and Data Science research and innovation, including the Office of National Statistics, Ministry of Defence and Visa.

The PAiDS Centre is keen to explore further partnerships with end users of technology to create lasting positive impact for the economy and society.

The University of Portsmouth is ranked fifth, by the Research Excellence Framework, of the modern universities for research quality in computer science and informatics.