New Theatre Royal Announces Exciting Rebrand to Mark 10th Anniversary

One of Portsmouth's most treasured cultural landmarks, New Theatre Royal proudly announces an exciting new chapter in its history with the launch of a refreshed brand.

The rebrand coincides with the 10th anniversary of the theatre’s reopening in 2015 and reflects its ongoing commitment to fostering creativity, inclusivity, and sustainability at the heart of the community.

A New Look Inspired by Portsmouth

The rebrand sees the theatre shedding its iconic pink branding in favour of a bold and modern teal with coral highlights. This carefully chosen palette draws inspiration from Portsmouth’s rich maritime heritage and its identity as a "blue city” – from its naval roots and coastal skyline to the community's football culture.

Fondly referred to as ‘ntr.’ by its customers and communities, the team are embracing the name and featuring the acronym in their newly designed logo.

Sheena Hulme, Interim CEO at the theatre says, “With our 10th anniversary coming up later this year we felt it was time to refresh our brand identify to mark an exciting new chapter. However, rest assured, while our brand is changing, we remain the theatre you know and love! Our mission has always been to create an inspiring theatre in the heart of Portsmouth and this brand refresh reflects our unwavering commitment to this mission. Our hope is the updated branding will help resonate with a younger, more diverse generation of theatregoers.”

Honouring Heritage While Looking Ahead

While the refresh embraces modernity, ntr. continues to champion its deeply rooted values and dedication to long-term goals, including:

Sustainability – Developing a stronger, more resilient theatre, proud of its history, but focused on the future.

– Developing a stronger, more resilient theatre, proud of its history, but focused on the future. Creative Excellence - Presenting a programme of high-quality theatre, music, comedy, dance, circus and community events.

Presenting a programme of high-quality theatre, music, comedy, dance, circus and community events. Community Engagement – Promoting Portsmouth as a vibrant, creative city and vibrant place to live, work and spend time, with better opportunities for all.

These guiding principles ensure that the theatre balances its Victorian heritage with a forward-thinking approach to meaningfully connect with Portsmouth’s diverse communities.

What’s Changing (And What’s Not)

With the changes, ntr. promises that visitors can continue to expect an eclectic range of high-quality performances, from professional dance, drama, comedy, and music to family-friendly shows and community gatherings.

To ensure accessibility, the rebrand considers inclusivity at every turn. The new logo, colours, and fonts meet strict accessibility standards, ensuring all audiences, regardless of age or ability, can engage with the theatre’s offering.

The theatre is also thrilled to announce that a new website is in development, designed to make the user experience even better. The website will not only make it easier to explore upcoming events and purchase tickets but will also embody the theatre’s refreshed brand identity.

For event details and ticket availability and pricing, visit https://www.newtheatreroyal.com.