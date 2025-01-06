New Theatre Royal Announces Star-Studded Comedy Line-Up for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New Theatre Royal is thrilled to announce its comedy line-up for 2025, featuring some of the UK’s most celebrated comedians. With a mix of household names, stand-up legends, and new comedic talent, audiences are in for a year of hilarious entertainment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s On:

Ed Byrne – Tragedy Plus Time: 30 January, 7.30pm

Widely recognised from Live at the Apollo, QI and Mock the Week, Ed delivers his trademark wit as he explores life’s most challenging moments through the lens of comedy.

Joel Dommett at New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth

Alan Davies & Special Guest Comedians – 6 February, 7.45pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beloved star of QI, Jonathan Creek and Taskmaster, Alan Davies makes a rare headline appearance at New Theatre Royal. One of the nation’s very favourite comics, Alan guarantees to have audiences in stitches. Support names to be announced soon.

Chris McCausland – Yonks: 8 February, 4pm & 8pm

Fresh from his remarkable run on Strictly Come Dancing, Chris McCausland is hitting the road again with another masterclass in stand-up comedy. With appearances on Have I Got News for You and The Royal Variety Performance, Chris continues to prove why he is a national treasure.

Alan Davies at New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth

Sophie McCartney – One Foot in the Rave: 12 March, 8pm

Award-winning comedian and number one bestselling author, Sophie McCartney is back with a brand new show following her phenomenal 70-date international tour. Grab your glow sticks and join Sophie as she embarks on life’s next big chapter with sequins, snorty laughs, and a pair of killer orthopaedic heels!

Joel Dommett – Happy Idiot: 27 March, 7.30pm

From hosting The Masked Singer and the National Television Awards, Joel Dommett takes to the stage with glamorous tales from behind the camera and less glamorous anecdotes of first-time fatherhood, Joel returns to his stand-up roots with an all-new comedy show full of charm and wit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Byrne at New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth

This marks the beginning of an exciting year of comedy at New Theatre Royal, with Ellie Taylor, Omid Djalli and Babatunde Aleshe also among those performing in 2025. The theatre will also host an exciting Portsmouth XL Comedy Club in May with acts including Tom Davis, Tony Law and Paul Cox.

Sheena Hulme, CEO of New Theatre Royal, says: "We are absolutely delighted to unveil our star-studded comedy line-up for the year ahead. Comedy has the unique power to bring people together, and we’re proud to provide a platform for such incredible performers who can create those unforgettable moments of laughter.”

Don't miss the chance to see some of the UK’s funniest comedians live on stage in Portsmouth. Tickets for comedy shows are on sale now and can be purchased online via New Theatre Royal’s website - https://www.newtheatreroyal.com.