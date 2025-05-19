New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth announces an exclusive evening with Joe Thomas

New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth is delighted to present a special one-off evening with actor and comedian Joe Thomas, best known for his iconic role as Simon Cooper in the hilarious sitcom The Inbetweeners.

On Saturday 24th May 2025, join audiences for an unforgettable evening celebrating 17 years since the debut of The Inbetweeners, a series that captured the hearts of viewers across the nation with its hilariously awkward humour, endlessly quotable lines, and record-breaking audience numbers.

Joe Thomas will take to the stage for an exclusive in-conversation event where he dives into his favourite moments from the show, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and the incredible impact The Inbetweeners has had on his life and career.

Fans can look forward to getting the inside scoop on the show’s misadventures, as well as insights into his other acclaimed work on projects like Fresh Meat, White Gold, and TaskMaster. The evening will also include a Q&A session and short post-show meet and greet with photo opportunities.

Event Details

Date: Saturday 24th May 2025

Saturday 24th May 2025 Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM Tickets: £22.50

This promises to be a laughter-filled and engaging evening that fans of The Inbetweeners and comedy lovers alike won’t want to miss.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/performances/joe-thomas/