New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth welcomes local talent to the stage this Christmas

New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth is thrilled to announce that following a series of successful open auditions, this year’s pantomime production of Beauty and the Beast will see local young dancers take to the stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an exciting first for 2024, open auditions were held at New Theatre Royal earlier this year for aspiring young performers from the Hampshire and West Sussex region.

With no prior experience necessary, the auditions invited young people between the ages of 8 and 16 years to showcase their talent and earn the prestigious chance to join the junior ensemble. A remarkable response saw over 70 young hopefuls attend the open auditions in September, where two teams of eight dancers were selected. Many of the young people have never performed on stage before and will have the unique experience of dancing in a professional theatre setting for the very first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five of the chosen young company are also involved in the theatre’s new Dance Associate Programme, where young dancers can take part in regular workshops with West End professionals and teachers to help enhance their current training.

Cast of Beauty and the Beast at New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth

Sarah Brandon, Marketing Manager at New Theatre Royal, expressed her excitement, saying, "It was incredible to see so many young people come along to our audition. We were overwhelmed with the response, and we saw such a huge amount of passion and talent from our local community. We hope that by bringing these young budding dancers to our stage, we will help inspire a new generation of talented performers.”

The young dancers will join the main ensemble which includes performers Rory Day, Bebe Fox, Erin Halliday and Aiden Riley who all train together at the prestigious Laine Theatre Arts in Surrey. Together, the company will join a stellar cast, including Chris Aukett as the beloved Dame Dotty, Rachel Stanley as Malevolent, Lewes Roberts as the Beast, and Breanna Bradshaw who will be making her professional debut as Beauty. The production promises all the traditional panto fun that families have come to expect from New Theatre Royal’s annual pantomime production.

Portsmouth-based performer Aiden Riley who is in the ensemble, comments: “We are amazed at the talent and tenacity of these young dancers who we will have the privilege of working with. Being a Portsmouth boy myself and having also been fortunate enough to perform here at New Theatre Royal as a child, I know all too well what a wonderful opportunity the children have been given! We’re going to have a lot of fun rehearsing together, and we can’t wait until that curtain opens on the 13th December.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running from 13th December – 5th January, there are limited tickets still available for Beauty and the Beast, with prices ranging from £10 to £28.50. Book online or by contacting the box office at 02392 649000.

Young local talent to take to the stage at New Theatre Royal this Christmas

Audiences can also book special performances, including a BSL Signed Performance on 15 December and a Relaxed Performance on 4 January.

To find out more and book tickets visit - www.newtheatreroyal.com