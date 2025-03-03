New Theatre Royal invites aspiring dancers to audition for transformative training at Elite Dance Industry Week

Aspiring dancers looking to take their skills to the next level are invited to audition for the highly prestigious Elite Dance Industry Week 2025, hosted by New Theatre Royal Portsmouth.

After the success of Elite Dance Industry Week 2024, this opportunity is designed for intermediate and advanced dancers who are ready to immerse themselves in five days of professional-level workshops led by top industry experts from the world of dance and performing arts.

Auditions are now open, but spaces are limited and filling up fast!

Registration for auditions is now open and auditions will be held at New Theatre Royal on Sunday, March 23. Registration for auditions operates on a first-come, first-served basis, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this unique experience.

Last year's Elite Dance Industry Week saw 60 talented participants hone their skills over four intensive days, receiving personalised coaching from professionals with experience performing in the West End, including dancers from hit productions SIX!, Wicked, The Lion King, and Les Misérables.

The 2025 event will not only offer professional dance training, but will expose participants to a broader performing arts curriculum, including singing lessons and mindful movement workshops.

The week will culminate in a stunning showcase on New Theatre Royal’s main stage, providing each dancer a moment to shine in front of family and friends. Participants will also gain unforgettable memories with professional portraits which are perfect for use in portfolios.

What’s in store for 2025?

Building on last year’s success, the 2025 Elite Dance Industry Week promises to be even more dynamic and inspiring, now extended to a full five days, from 4–8 August. Participants will have the chance to train on the main stage and in fully equipped mirrored dance studios at the theatre.

Workshops will cover a wide range of disciplines, including ballet, contemporary, jazz, and more, with insights into audition techniques and career opportunities.

Audition Details – Your Journey Starts Here

Auditions are tailored for intermediate to advanced dancers passionate about refining their craft and paving a career in dance.

Elite Dance Industry Week 2025

Who Can Audition: Dancers aged 10–18 years*

Audition Dates & Times: March 23. Ages 10–13 years: 9:30am–11am, Ages 14–18 years: 11:15am–12:30pm

Audition Registration: Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Successful auditionees will secure their place in an exceptional week of training with leading industry professionals. The programme is designed to push boundaries, inspire growth, and prepare dancers for future opportunities in colleges, universities, and professional roles. The cost to participate in the summer intensive week is £225 (just £45 a day).

If you’ve been waiting for your moment to shine, this is it. Register for auditions today and take the first step toward realising your dance dreams.

For more information and to register for auditions visit - https://www.newtheatreroyal.com/performances/elite-dance-auditions/

* Age is taken from the age the dancer will be from August 4, 2025