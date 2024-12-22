New Theatre Royal’s cast of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ brings pantomime magic to Queen Alexandra Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cast of New Theatre Royal’s dazzling pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, brought smiles and laughter to the children’s ward at Queen Alexandra Hospital during a special visit this week.

Taking time out of their busy performance schedule, the cast visited young patients on the Starfish ward, sharing some pantomime joy with those unable to make it to the theatre this year.

Among the cast who visited were Chris Aukett who is currently playing Dame Dotty, Christian James as Potty Pierre, Lewes Roberts as The Beast and Breanna Bradshaw as Beauty. During their special visit, they delighted children and staff alike, adding a touch of festive magic to the hospital.

The cast was transported to the hospital in a mini-coach generously provided free of charge by Portsmouth-based AC Travel.

Kate Sandys, Head of Charity at Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, shared her gratitude for the visit, saying: “This was a real highlight of the week for our patients on Starfish ward, and it brought so many smiles and much laughter to the faces of the children! We’re very grateful for the cast taking time out of their busy performance schedule to come and see us.”

Sheena Hulme, CEO of New Theatre Royal, added: “Our annual pantomimes are a much-anticipated part of the Christmas calendar, and it was a pleasure to visit the staff and patients at Queen Alexandra Hospital. Bringing a little touch of pantomime to the children at the hospital is our way of making sure no one misses out on the fun, even if they can’t come to see us at the theatre this Christmas. We are extremely grateful to AC Travel for making the visit possible by providing transport for the cast.”

Currently entertaining audiences at New Theatre Royal, Beauty and the Beast promises an unforgettable show filled with laughs, live music, and plenty of traditional pantomime fun. Performances run until 5 January 2025.

Tickets for Beauty and the Beast range from £10 to £28.50. Book online or by contacting the box office at 02392 649000.