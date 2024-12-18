New Year, new HGV career

Are you pulling those purse strings tighter? Thinking that you could do with more cash in your pocket? Well this is a potential sign to change your career? How? Become a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) driver!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2025 is the year of growth and building a secure career. Even if you are apprehensive about investing in yourself, it is essential in increasing your earning potential. Trust in yourself and complete HGV training with a training brand you can trust, and begin your HGV career this New Year.

The facts of working in logistics

The logistics sector is a powerhouse industry for ensuring goods are delivered to the businesses. The industry continues to grow year on year. HGV drivers play a vital role in businesses and help to deliver goods to others. With the higher demand for online shopping, there is a higher demand for drivers, warehouse operatives and delivery workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Category C Truck On Tarmac At Portsmouth

The job opportunities are endless in 2025. With job roles opening up avenues of career progression, you can expect to see more dropping the 9-5 office work, and picking up their licence, hitting the roads and getting the freedom and diverse work they deserve!

If you are someone who loves being on the road, travelling to different towns and cities, or if you just enjoy driving in general, then becoming an HGV driver is the career for you!

Worried about risks?

If you are worried about the risks imposed as an HGV driver, don’t panic. With the increased safety equipment and more advanced technology being added to vehicles, which can detect hazards or risks, there is a lesser chance of incidents on the road which are avoidable.

Category C1 Truck On Tarmac At Portsmouth

Many HGVs are also automatic, this is to help reduce damage to the environment, and increase fuel efficiency. This gives the driver more control over the safety of the vehicle, as well as ensuring the driver can focus on minimising risks for other road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why You Should Become an HGV Driver?

So, now you are thinking about becoming an HGV driver, you may also be thinking “why this career path?”

It goes without saying that the opportunities are endless when you gain your HGV licence. For example, if you train in a Category C+E articulated lorry, you will automatically gain the Category C rigid lorry licence too. That means you get two licences for the price of one!

Category C+E Truck On Tarmac At Portsmouth

You will also get better pay and holiday, since the industry puts their efforts into making sure that HGV drivers are well rested and happy in their work-life balance. Businesses may also offer extra pay in the instance you have to work on a bank holiday (such as time and half).

You also get to drive a vehicle on your own, as well as make sure you take the correct number of breaks, and make sure that you are able to deliver the goods in question on time. In short, it’s like being your own boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once you begin to work as an HGV driver, you will pick up valuable skills along the way. This includes time management; organisation and communication skills, and even problem solving.

There are even job roles which can significantly increase these skillsets, while also increasing your earning potential. From becoming a Transport manager and running your own fleet, to becoming a Dangerous Goods Safety Advisor (DGSA) so you are enforcing the correct laws and legislations to those who are carrying, packaging, loading and handling dangerous goods. There are different ways to step up in the industry though the use of these skills attained.

Minty Green Truck in a Tarmac Training Area, Owned By 2 Start Ltd

How Do You Begin Your Journey To Become An HGV Driver?

So, how can you become a responsible and trusted HGV driver? And where do you begin?

In order to begin your training, you will need to book a course with a reputable, and trusted provider. This will help you get the proper training needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booking the correct course is also vital to get the most accurate training. This is why 2 Start Ltd suggest speaking to an advisor. A training advisor will find out what requirements you have met, and what ones you will need to complete. In most cases, driver training schools will ask you to come in and complete a driving assessment, helping to determine how many driving hours you actually need, rather than suggesting or “guessing” how many hours you should have.

To Drive An HGV, you need to pass the following:

Provisional licence

Medical

Theories

Module 2 CPC

Module 4 CPC

Driving test part 3a

Driving test part 3b

Feeling Uncertain? Don’t Panic!

Although it may be a very easy option for some to dive right in, others are a little more apprehensive. Or, have some assumptions about becoming an HGV driver that are off-putting. Let us quash those myths!

All HGV Drivers Are Men, Right?

This is a common myth that many assume. However, more women are breaking into the logistics sector. Between 2022-2023, approximately 9% of practical HGV tests taken were women. This number has most definitely increased since then, and we hope to see it grow exponentially.

So if you are a woman who is apprehensive about joining the road freight sector, don’t be. Join the many women who are breaking the stereotype.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s fun, exciting, and it brings amazing early morning views that you just cant beat. Not to mention the many people and characters you will meet!

Learning to Drive an HGV is Hard

If you already have your car licence, then you already have a good understanding of driving on the road. Driving a larger vehicle can seem like a momentous challenge to begin with, but once you get behind the wheel for the first time, it’s not so difficult.

Between January-October 2024, the average pass rate was 61.31% out of 113,623 tests conducted. This means that over half of the total amount of tests for driving an HGV (this includes a Category C1, C1+E, C & C+E) successfully passed.

As long as you listen to your instructors advice and tips, as well as follow all correct procedures necessary, you will find passing to be easier than anticipated, and the daily tasks you will complete will become second nature with time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I Heard That HGV Drivers Aren’t Paid Well?

If anything, HGV drivers are paid very handsomely. Glassdoor salary checker suggest that as of 15th November 2024, the average pay for an HGV driver is between £26,000 and £36,000. There are also some businesses offering up to £40,000 a year! This means that you can recuperate your investment within the first year of being employed as an HGV driver.

This doesn’t even include the many benefits that logistic workers get in general. This can range from great holiday entitlement, to increased pay over a certain time in service, and other incentives, such as free medical examinations, updated training booked and paid on your behalf. This is just a taster of what life as an HGV driver can include.

How Do You Change Your Career?

You are now likely thinking about the next steps? Or more importantly, what are the next steps? How do you begin your journey?

There are several ways you can get your training booked and completed, and obtain your HGV licence. These steps include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next Step! Contacting a Training Provider

Researching and seeing the options a training provider offers is just the tip of the iceberg. There are actually many other factors that must be considered, including:

Good Consistent reviews that are also recent

Checking to see if the provided training is certified by an accrediting body like the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and the Register of Logistics Instructors (RLI)

Finding a training company you can trust

When looking at training providers, quality over quantity is vital. You may be more inclined to book the cheaper provider. This doesn’t necessarily mean the training is conducted properly. Corners get cut to save costs, which degrades the quality of your training.

Look for a provider with the qualities listed above before deciding which company is best for you. Call around, 2 Start’s advisors will be happy to answer any questions!

When it comes to choosing a training provider, you must make them aware as to what your requirements are, and they will work with you to get you booked for a course that fits your needs. Don’t overpay for a training course that isn’t what you need, or doesn’t include enough practical training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are other options to complete training, such as Skills Bootcamps and Apprenticeships.

Did You Know Apprenticeships In Logistics Is A Thing?

Joining an apprenticeship scheme is a great and innovative way to jump start your career. You can work with your employer (or enrol your staff if you are the employer) to get an HGV licence, and get trained while working. An apprenticeship is a favourable option for individuals and businesses. Businesses themselves see big rewards and low to no cost training for their staff.

The employer/company will have to apply for you to join an apprenticeship with a training provider, such as 2 Start, who are already APAR approved, and have a dedicated team who can help. The business will also have to ensure that the student is allocated the time to complete the necessary training to complete an apprenticeship. Choosing this method is great for job security, as the business is investing in their staff, as well as being great for the business themselves, who get to invest in their staff at little to no cost.

A Brand You Can Trust

When booking your training course, you must look for a provider that is reputable, trusted and accredited. You need to find a brand you can trust; a brand like 2 Start Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why 2 Start Ltd?

Accredited by many awarding bodies, providing training from highly accomplished, experienced instructors, to automatic, self-owned vehicles and multiple training locations.

2 Start are one of the leading logistics training providers in the South, with six training depots, five of which are DVSA approved, and have dedicated off-road reversing facilities. Our Worthing depot also is the Lancing DVSA open test site.

Your New Career Begins With 2 Start

As the New Year is well underway, many are cautious as to what the next 12 months will bring. Make 2025 the year you invest in yourself.

You can call our team of advisors on 02392 123 555 to discuss your training requirements, and what opportunities there are to gain your HGV licence.