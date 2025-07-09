Next generation of talented athletes to be supported by Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme

Aspiring athletes in Fareham are set to gain essential support as part of a sports talent development programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, now in its ninth year, has helped more than 7,000 athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s 230-plus leisure facilities, including Fareham Leisure Centre and Holly Hill Leisure Centre in Fareham, which are run in partnership with Fareham Borough Council.

Among the athletes accepted on the scheme in Fareham this year are figure skater, Chloe Pickles, who has competed in the basic novice category for synchronised ice skating in national and international competitions and Lily Baggott who competes in athletics, 100/200m and recently qualified for the British indoor Champs for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe Pickles said: “I benefit greatly from the scheme as it gives me the opportunity to work on my strength, power and fitness, which are all essential for ice skating. If you are skating a programme, especially if your music is fast then you have to be fit to have the energy to manage the difficult jumps and spins. Skating involves a great deal of strength and flexibility to be able to hold difficult positions and the gym gives me the chance to work on all these things!”

Sporting Champion Chloe Pickles

Lily Baggott said: “‘This year, I am on my first World International Tour for Great Britain. I spent all my winter working hard out on the track and recovering in the gym/sauna. I love being on the Sporting Champions scheme because of the support it offers. I am always finding ways to become a better athlete and having that support from free facilities/ workshops really helps!”

Alongside free access to Everyone Active centres, Sporting Champions will also receive valuable mentoring and guidance from an impressive panel of Elite athletes comprising of World Champions, Commonwealth Champions and Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medalists.

The scheme’s all-star line-up of prestigious athletes includes Richard Kilty, Lauren Steadman, Maisie Summers-Newton and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, while new to the panel for 2025 is Team GB cyclist Emma Finucane*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These Elite athletes will share their experience and expertise through group mentoring sessions, covering topics including mental wellbeing, nutrition, managing finances, social media and media training.

Sporting Champion Lily Baggott

New for this year, Sporting Champions will also have the opportunity to take part in bitesize webinars in collaboration with National Governing Bodies. The scheme will now also offer innovative hands-on workshops, designed to equip up-and-coming athletes with the practical tools and techniques needed to be at the top of their game.

Olympic silver medallist and former world record holder, Colin Jackson CBE, will continue to support the scheme through his role as the scheme’s Ambassador, working alongside the Elite athletes to help make sport more accessible within local communities.

Colin said: "I am incredibly passionate about nurturing young talent and the Sporting Champions scheme goes above and beyond in this mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the scheme’s ambassador, my role is to pass my knowledge, experience and expertise on to the next generation of super-talented athletes. Seeing these future champions flourish throughout each year as they gain confidence fuels my excitement for what's to come!"

At the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games, no fewer than 26 Sporting Champions competed, taking home nine gold, six silver and eight bronze medals collectively.

Ryan Grant, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to be providing exceptional support to this year’s cohort who have been accepted onto Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme.

“The profound impact Sporting Champions has on emerging talent from Fareham each year is always amazing to see, and we are excited to be supporting more athletes than ever on their journey to sporting success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Fareham Borough Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community. We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success and are excited to see what success stories the scheme will bring this year.”

Executive Member for Leisure and Community at Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Connie Hockley, added: “The Sporting Champions scheme has been running for almost a decade in Fareham and provides fantastic support to those who make the cut each year. I am delighted that it is back again for 2025, and I wish all of our aspiring athletes the very best of luck, both within the scheme and in achieving their sporting potential.”

To find out more about the Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, please visit: ea-champions.com/sporting-champions/ or follow @easportingchamps on Instagram. For further information on Everyone Active, visit: www.everyoneactive.com