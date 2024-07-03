Nominations now live for Portsmouth's community coaches ahead of prestigious UK Coaching Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nominations for the UK Coaching Awards 2024 are now live, and the public, community clubs, participants, fellow coaches, and parents are being invited to put forward their outstanding coaches across Portsmouth the 10 different categories.

The awards – regarded as the most prestigious within the coaching community – are a national celebration event recognising the remarkable contribution and important role that coaches play in transforming lives and communities through sport and physical activity.

Last year’s winners ranged from British Canoeing’s inspirational Coaching Podcast to renowned football coach Peter Sturgess, who was honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for his substantial impact on moulding the foundational learning phase for young players.

This year’s categories have been chosen to celebrate the diverse ways in which coaches change lives and enrich communities. Nominees can be anyone, from a local hero who inspires you, to a high-performance coach excelling in an Olympic year, or a champion of inclusive coaching who ensures everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Last year’s UK Coaching Award’s winners on stage

The categories are:

· Community Coach of the Year (Children and Young People)

· Community Coach of the Year (Adults)

· Young Coach of the Year

· Change a Life Award

· Talent Development Coach of the Year

· High Performance Coach of the Year

· Online Coach of the Year

· Coaching Podcast of the Year

· Inclusive Coaching Award

· Coach Developer of the Year

Mark Gannon, CEO of UK Coaching, called on participants and clubs across Portsmouth to help ensure coaches are recognised for their community contribution and dedication to supporting sport and physical activity at every level:

“Each year we hear so many stories of coaches who go above and beyond to change lives for those in their community. Coaches ensure that sport and physical activity is accessible, inclusive and safe through their motivation, relentless encouragement and support.

“We need people to step forward if they know a coach who represents this drive, motivation and support in their community. Whether they are helping you, your club, or the broader community, they deserve to be recognised. This is the chance to show how much you appreciate and value the time and effort they put in. UK Coaching exists to be here for the coach, and unite communities to show their support for the amazing work coaches deliver from grassroots all the way to elite level.”

Nominations close at 10am on Monday 2 September, with the High Performance category remaining open until 11am on Friday 13 September, followed by an independent and impartial judging process.