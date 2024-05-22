Novel fundraising scheme helps to keep HANTSAR on the write track

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Well-read Whiteley shoppers have helped to continue the life-saving story of Hampshire Search and Rescue.

For the past three years the Whiteley Tesco Superstore has had a charity bookcase where lovers of literature can purchase a hardback or paperback, with funds going to a chosen good cause.

The scheme is the brainchild of the store’s community champion, Caroline Mannell, who has seen it raise more than £4,000 for a wide range of charities, including Sophie’s Legacy, Jigsaw Pre-school and The Friday Night Charity

Hampshire Search and Rescue (HANTSAR) is the latest good cause to benefit from the in-store stall, with £300 being generated by kind-hearted bookworms.

Trevor Vidler, Vice-Chair and Public Profile Officer of Hampshire Search and Rescue, said: “It is always heart-warming just to be supported by members of the public, but for Caroline, the Tesco staff and their customers to raise and donate this amount is outstanding.

“We provide an essential service but it comes at a cost, so every penny donated by the bookstall will be spent to keep the team operational by either going towards equipment or the running costs – there are no paid members. So thank you, Caroline.”

HANTSAR began life in 2003. Since then, it has responded to more than 1,000 requests for assistance by the police.

It provides professionally trained members to assist the police with searches for at-risk vulnerable missing people such as children, the elderly or despondent, and is available for callout 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, whatever the weather.

Caroline said: “Hampshire Search and Rescue are running a fundraiser this year to try to get 100 companies, groups or people to raise £100 each for the charity, so we’re very happy to have donated £300.

“I have supported this charity many times by having them collecting at the store, and it was great to be able to present them with money.

“Hampshire Search and Rescue do incredible work and there are so many people who can say they wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for the brave efforts of the volunteers.”