Nurses at opposite ends of their careers share love of profession to mark Nurses Day

Two nurses at opposite ends of their careers have shared their love for the job and what inspired them to become nurses to mark Nurses Day and celebrate the proud profession of nursing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Grainger started nursing 40 years ago and works as a matron in Portsmouth. She also holds the prestigious title of Queens Nurse, which is only awarded to those who demonstrate the highest commitment to patient care in the community. At the opposite end of her career is Laurel Greaves a newly qualified nurse with less than a years’ experience under her belt. The two nurses came together to share their stories to mark Nurses Day.

Talking about what first inspired her to become a nurse, Sarah said: “I’ve wanted to be a nurse from as far back as I can remember. I had a nurse’s uniform when I was little and there was a bit of paper in there that said I was going to be a nurse at St Mary’s in Portsmouth and so I think that was what started it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurel Greaves, on the other hand, was inspired to become a nurse after receiving incredible care when her son was poorly in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). She said: “The love and support we had from all the nurse, not just for my son but for myself – I wanted to be part of that. I knew at that point that was my calling.”

Laurel Greaves

Nurses Day aims to celebrate the amazing work nurses do around the world, as well as highlighting the diversity of roles and skills within the profession. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust employs over 3000 nurses who support over 2 million people across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. These nurses cover a huge range of skills and areas, including inpatient and community work across any number of specialities from mental health to school nursing, diabetes to end-of-life care.

How varied and exciting each day can be is something that draws many people to, and keeps them in, healthcare roles. Despite being newly qualified Laurel already relishes the challenge this brings, sharing: “we have all different types of patients coming in and it really challenges you as a person to give that proper person-centred care.”

And, after 40 years Sarah is still excited to come to work adding: “Just caring for people, nurturing the new nurses coming along and working with such innovation and advanced practice – it just still so exciting!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on their first days the nurses had similar stories, with both saying they would acknowledge the importance of being kind to themselves. “I was a nervous wreck, and I was scared. I would give myself a big hug and say it is ok to be scared but you are going to continuously learn and improve and there is so much support. You will develop your skills and your confidence, and that nervous feeling won’t last forever,” said Laurel.

Sarah Grainger

Despite having 40 years under her belt, Sarah echoed those feelings adding: “If I could go back, I think I would tell myself to experience lots of things, learn lots and always be compassionate, and have some self-compassion as well!”

Stephanie Bridger, Chief Nurse commented: “It is truly heartwarming and inspirational to read about Sarah and Laurel. The values, commitment and drive to care and nurture others is central to our profession. We continue to live and work in challenging times so holding on to our compassion to others and ourselves is essential.”

The theme for this year’s Nurses Day is ‘Caring for nurses strengthens the economy’. The 2025 report from the International Council of Nurses highlighted that globally, there is a shortage of 5.9 million nurses. However, research shows that a 1% increase in nurse density correlates with a 0.02% increase in life expectancy. Each additional year of life expectancy contributes significantly to national economic prosperity, with a corresponding 2.4% increase in economic growth. This means that countries that prioritise and invest in a well-supported nursing workforce see higher life expectancies and healthier populations, which directly enhance the economic productivity of their societies.