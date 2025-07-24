Oh Ship! Prices at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard drop for a limited time, to offer families the perfect day out this summer

Responding to recent research on the pressure on family budgets, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard has dropped its family tickets by more than 20%, its cheapest price in five years. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is offering a packed summer programme of activities to keep all the family enthralled and create lasting memories. The 300-acre site offers the perfect coastal day out, combining the smell of the sea with some of the UK’s national heritage treasures including HMS Victory, The Mary Rose and HMS Warrior.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As home to over 500 years of naval history, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard has long been a family favourite for those looking for a day out on the South Coast. However, this year it is even better value, with prices now dropped as part of its Limited Time Summer Sale, with Ultimate Explorer annual family tickets starting at only £99, its cheapest price in five years!

The change has been made in response to recent research commissioned by the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA) and undertaken by Baker Richards for the benefit of the sector, which found that 74% of families have less than £200 to spend on leisure activities as a household. Despite the limited resources many families have available to them, the research also highlighted the value they placed on days out, on spending time together and the memories that they can make together when visiting attractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by the research findings, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard - which is home to Henry VIII’s flagship the Mary Rose; and Vice-Admiral Nelson’s flagship at the Battle of Trafalgar, HMS Victory - has made the decision to drop its prices for a limited time this summer, to help make a visit to the Dockyard more affordable for families in the current economic climate. With family bundles now starting at £99 (the cheapest price in five years) and offering 12 months of access. It offers families the chance to ‘climb aboard’ multiple times throughout the year - providing access to the extraordinary collection of ships and museums across the site; and working out at less than £25 per person.

Annual family tickets have dropped by more than 20% (Credit: Andre).

Dominic Jones, Mary Rose Trust CEO, said: “We know things are tough for families right now, and we don’t want them to miss out on creating incredible memories this summer at the Dockyard. Discounting is something we always think very carefully about.

"As an independent Museum the Mary Rose Museum is 100% reliant on the income it generates, and it is the generosity of our visitors and donors which is the life blood to what we do. But we also want to enable as many people as possible to witness the majesty and magnificence of Henry VIII’s flagship.

"For this reason, we run a wide range of discounts for communities and groups across the year. This year when we looked at the data around families, we felt that we needed to do more to support them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Sheldon, CEO of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN), who operate Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in partnership with the Mary Rose Trust, said: “The ships and collections housed at the Dockyard are among our greatest national treasures.

"They act as time capsules, offering visitors a peak into the lives of those who have taken to our seas over the last 500 years. Our visitors can climb aboard and walk in the footsteps of those individuals. Understand how they lived, how they worked, how they survived, how they died. But maintaining these incredible artefacts is expensive.

"We estimate it costs around £82,000 a week just in conservation and care, with costs rising yearly. So, whenever we make decisions on pricing it is difficult. I’m delighted that we have been able to make these changes in time for summer and hope we are able to welcome many more families to the site.”

As well as some of the best-known treasures of the Dockyard, such as Mary Rose and HMS Victory, the Ultimate Explorer tickets also give unlimited access to the pride of Queen Victoria’s fleet HMS Warrior, First World War ship HMS M.33 and A Class Submarine HMS Alliance. Visitors can also explore the vast array of galleries and displays, taking a chance to Dive the Mary Rose – in a state-of-the-art 4D cinema experience, or explore the role of the Royal Navy in oceanography, and conservation works over the last 200 years in a special display entitled ‘Worlds Beneath the Waves’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A visit to Victory Live – The Big Repair is also a must, with visitors able to climb aboard the scaffold and see up close and personal some of the intricate work being undertaken by the National Museum of Royal Navy’s conservation team on a circa £40m project to protect HMS Victory for the next 50 years.

If the ships and museum weren’t enough to tempt visitors in, they will also be complemented by an incredible programme of activities and events throughout summer that will inspire all ages. Some highlights include:

An opportunity to get hands on with snakes, spiders and snails and understand the incredible world of underwater sea creatures.

Discovering the stories of Alexander McKee and Margaret Rule the pioneering divers and researchers who led on the rediscovery and raising of the Mary Rose.

Using coding skills to command your own robot crew and creating a masterpiece on a giant canvas.

Behind the Scenes Tours and Curator Talks with experts.

Visitors can also take advantage of a range of other discounts throughout the year –including Blue Light Card holders, UK serving personnel, veterans and more. Full range of discounts and offers listed on the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard website.