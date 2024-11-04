Opportunity for International Collaboration for Eco Maritime

Maritime industry leaders and marine-related businesses across the UK's South Coast and from Halifax, Nova Scotia, have an exciting opportunity to strengthen their ties and explore potential collaborations at a showcase online event exploring innovative solutions to marine sustainability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of an inaugural event earlier this year, an international partnership of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada; Maritime UK Solent and Portsmouth City Council, UK is once again bringing together organisations from the UK and Canada, this time at an event on Tuesday 19 November on the theme of 'Exploring International Maritime Collaboration: Greening Your Marine Operations’.

Anne-Marie Mountifield, Chair of Maritime UK Solent, said: “This event will allow key industry leaders from the UK and Canada’s major maritime clusters to foster investment, strengthen supply chains, and promote business-to-business collaboration. With the maritime sector under growing pressure to reduce carbon emissions, it’s more important than ever to discuss innovative solutions and strategies to support sustainability."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Bourque, Executive Director at Ocean Technology Council of Nova Scotia (OTCNS), said: "OTCNS is very pleased to be a partner in this initiative, which is enhancing business to business relationships between the Solent area in the UK and our region in Nova Scotia." Expert speakers from the UK and Canada will discuss innovations in marine sustainability, and businesses will be encouraged to collaborate on green initiatives, with a special focus on fostering ties between the Solent region and Halifax, Canada.

Online partnership event 'Exploring International Maritime Collaboration: Greening Your Marine Operations’.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council said: "This online conference is a fantastic opportunity for our marine and maritime businesses to connect with their counterparts in Portsmouth's sister city Halifax, Nova Scotia.

"The potential for collaboration on cutting-edge solutions for marine sustainability is immense. By sharing latest ideas, best practice and fostering new partnerships, we can not only contribute to a greener future but also unlock economic growth for Portsmouth and the region. I encourage our maritime businesses to participate in this event and explore the possibilities."

For more information and to register for the event taking place on 19 November, visit https://muksolent.com/events/exploring-international-maritime-collaboration-greening-your-marine-operations/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the speakers will bring their unique perspective on green technologies and maritime sustainability: Nicholas LaValle – Founder & CEO, Clean Valley, Canada An environmental technician with over a decade of experience and founder of Clean Valley, Nicholas LaValle has pioneered the development of innovative solutions to reduce ocean pollution.

His company’s containerised and modular solutions for land-based aquaculture not only filter discharge water, but also sequester carbon. Nicholas will present Clean Valley’s breakthrough Neptune Hatchery, demonstrating the potential for closed-loop systems in aquaculture. James MacDonald – Founder & CEO, Green Earth Technologies, Canada James MacDonald has a long-standing track record in environmental innovation, having previously co-founded Green Oil Solutions. His new company, Green Earth Technologies, focuses on fuel and water filtration technologies, particularly for maritime applications.

At the event, James will introduce Green Earth's cutting-edge oil-in-water sensor, which detects hydrocarbons with unprecedented precision. Dr. Jeyan Sreekumar – President, Hexsor Scientific Canada Inc. With over 16 years of experience in analytical instrumentation, Dr Jeyan Sreekumar leads Hexsor Scientific in delivering real-time environmental monitoring solutions. His work has been recognised globally, and his innovations are central to efforts aimed at enhancing public health and environmental protection.

Dr. Sreekumar’s presentation will focus on Hexsor's cutting-edge sensors that provide rapid water quality assessments, essential for ecologically sensitive marine environments. Lisa Hammock – Head of CC&S, Royal Navy, UK With over 20 years of maritime industry experience, Lisa Hammock now leads the Royal Navy’s Climate Change and Sustainability programme. Her extensive career includes expertise in environmental sustainability for commercial and defence sectors, particularly in the design and operation of eco-friendly cruise ships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa will discuss the Royal Navy’s sustainability initiatives and the vital role they play in reducing the maritime sector’s carbon footprint. Charlie Field – Head of Engineering and Estates, Wightlink, UK Wightlink was recently announced a winner at the Maritime UK Solent Awards 2024, in the Net Zero Navigator category. Following the arrival of its hybrid flagship Victoria of Wight in 2018, which cut carbon emissions by 20 per cent, Wightlink has focused on sustainability throughout its operations.

It has drawn up plans for all-electric ferries once shore power is available at its ports, and commissioned a study into decarbonising the rest of the fleet. Meanwhile, it is installing more electric vehicle (EV) chargers at ports, fitting solar panels and redoubling efforts to improve recycling rates. Eugene Bari – CEO, Ecomar Propulsion, UK A seasoned entrepreneur with over 30 years’ experience in the powered marine sector, Eugene Bari is leading the charge to transform marine propulsion systems. Through Ecomar Propulsion, he aims to replace traditional marine engines with sustainable alternatives, significantly reducing maritime pollution. Eugene’s presentation will focus on how these new propulsion systems are helping to clean up the marine environment.