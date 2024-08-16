Owner of mother-of-the-bride boutique thinks Southsea street could have a ‘Brighton Lanes feel'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisa Dawson makes proud mums' dreams come true by finding them their perfect outfit for their son or daughter’s wedding from her Southsea boutique.

Opening Lisa Dawson Boutique on Marmion Road in April 2021, Lisa has high hopes for the area, and the city, as a thriving retail centre.

On why she wanted to set up in Southsea, Lisa said: “I’m Southsea born and bred and have always had a soft spot for Marmion Road. I love the small independent stores here and although it would be great to have more, I knew I had to be a part of it.

“Along with other shopping centres, Southsea has taken a knock, especially losing Knight & Lee and Debenhams. But there is a good atmosphere here, and I think Portsmouth is improving. We have Commercial Road which has finally got a future and I think will be full of high street stores again. We have Albert Road which has always had that bohemian feel, and we have Gun Wharf which is a massive draw to the city and has a beautiful outlook.

Lisa Dawson

"Southsea and especially Marion Road could take on a Brighton Lanes feel and give Portsmouth another type of shopping experience and this is what I wanted to be a part of.”

But it hasn’t always been plain sailing, as she started the business during a pandemic, taking on the premises in September 2020 and expecting to open in December.

“Builders got on with transforming what was a kitchen showroom into a boutique but then Covid took hold again. I couldn’t open until 12 April 2021 along with all other non-essential retailers,” Lisa said.

“I could not have picked a worse time to open a mother of the bride/groom occasionwear boutique if I tried, but after a couple of years of sleepless nights it is becoming busier and I love it!”

Inside Lisa Dawson Boutique

She launched the boutique after leaving a busy wedding venue in Surrey.

“I have worked in the wedding industry for over 26 years, starting out as an independent wedding coordinator before becoming the general manager of a wedding venue in Surrey.

"I have been involved with over 2,500 weddings. One thing I heard a lot was mothers saying they struggled with their outfits.

“I would always love seeing the mothers who had the right outfit on and can only describe them as walking on air throughout the wedding day. But I also felt for those who had struggled and I knew I could help with the right designers and having a dedicated boutique just for the mothers.

Inside Lisa Dawson Boutique

“So many ladies have left the boutique with an amazing dress and hat and they look incredible. The best part is they know it too which is my ultimate goal!”

To find out more about Lisa Dawson Boutique, visit: www.lisadawsonboutique.co.uk