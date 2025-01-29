Pace bowler Kyle Abbott continues his playing career at Hampshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fast bowler Kyle Abbott will continue his career at Hampshire having signed a one-year contract extension.

He made his Club debut back in 2014 and will enjoy a ninth season at Utilita Bowl this summer.

Abbott made history in 2019 when he claimed match figures of 17-86 against Somerset at Utilita Bowl – the best-ever for the club – and he surpassed 50 wickets in the County Championship as Hampshire finished second in the 2024 County Championship, the Club’s best result since 2005.

Kyle Abbott said: “I’m really pleased to sign on for another season with Hampshire, the Club has been like a second home to me over the years.”

Abbott with his Hampshire teammates.

“We have an amazing group of players and a really exciting bowling attack so hopefully we can go one step further than last year and get our hands on the Championship trophy.”

In the 2024 County Championship, Abbott surpassed 50 wickets in a season for a fifth time in a Hampshire shirt, as his 55 scalps at an average of just 20 – and a strike rate under 42 – helped the Club to their best finish in Division One since 2005.

His wicket tally was also the second most in the entire country, as only Essex’s Jamie Porter and Yorkshire’s Ben Coad claimed more than Abbott.

In his First-Class career with the Rose and Crown, Abbott has picked up 422 wickets at an average under 20, with 28 five-wicket hauls to his name.

Giles White, Director of Men’s Cricket, said: “What Kyle has achieved in his time with us is incredible. Over 100 championship appearances and numbers that place him in the very best company as an overseas player.

We are very lucky to have him, he has had a huge influence on the club and I know he is excited by the prospect of leading the integration of our young quicks this summer.”

Abbott also has two hat-tricks to his name for Hampshire; he removed Gloucestershire’s Miles Hammond, Zafar Gohar, and Tom Price on his way to figures of 6-76 at Cheltenham in 2022, and picked up three in three against Worcestershire – Joe Clarke, Josh Tongue, and Ed Barnard – in 2018.

In List A cricket for the Club, Abbott has claimed 46 wickets in 31 matches. He picked up 12 wickets in eight matches in the 2024 Metro Bank One-Day Cup as the Club reached the quarter-final stage of the competition.

