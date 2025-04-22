Paddy prepares for 882-hole golf marathon in memory of much-loved uncle who died from MND

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Professional golfer Paddy Towson Sheehy is preparing to tee-off on his biggest challenge yet to help raise funds and awareness of motor neurone disease (MND).

In June, Paddy from Hampshire will take part in a Golf Marathon Challenge which will see him play seven rounds of golf, on seven golf courses, in seven days, raising funds for the MND Association in memory of his Uncle Alan, who died from MND in 2019.

Alan lived in Yorkshire, and the week-long challenge will be dedicated to his memory, finishing at Baildon Golf Club on 15 June where he played for many years. The challenge will begin on June9 at Headingley Golf Club in Leeds, as a tribute to Rob Burrow CBE who died from MND in June last year.

Paddy explained: “I have very strong family connections to Yorkshire, particularly around Leeds and Bradford, so this challenge is very special to me and is very personal.

Golfer Paddy Towson-Sheehy who will be taking part in a golf marathon to raise money for the MND Association in memory of his uncle.

“I took part in the very first Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in 2023, and, as we’re very much a family of Leeds Rhinos fans, I’ve been heavily inspired by Rob, Kevin Sinfield and the huge success of his 7 in 7 in 7 challenges.

“I want to raise as much money as I possibly can to support people living with MND and help fund research into a cure. By using my love of golf and combining it with the equivalent of a marathon every day, I hope we can do just that.”

During the week, Paddy will play an incredible 882 holes, covering a distance of approximately 177 miles.

The MND Association’s Sarah Armstrong, who is supporting Paddy’s extraordinary challenge said every penny raised during the challenge would make a huge difference to the MND community.

She said: “We are so grateful to people like Paddy, who go to extraordinary lengths to support the MND community and the Association’s work – without them, their endless imagination, boundless energy and commitment, none of the work we do would be possible.

“This challenge is particularly meaningful in so many ways and will help to raise important funds and awareness of this devastating disease.

“We’re really proud to be supporting Paddy, and we all wish him the very best of luck for June!”

To learn more about Paddy’s challenge or to make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/page/paddy-towson-sheehy-4#sharePage

For more information about MND and the support available to people living with MND visit www.mndassociation.org