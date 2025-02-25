PARCS secures crucial funding to continue services for another year

Family Action’s Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service (PARCS) is pleased to announce that it has secured vital funding to continue operating for another year, en-suring that specialist support remains available to those affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence across Portsmouth and Southeast Hampshire.

Following months of advocacy, engagement with decision-makers, and fundraising efforts, PARCS has successfully obtained funding that will allow the service to continue delivering its much-needed counselling support.

This funding includes a 12-month extension from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC), enabling the provision of a targeted Domestic Abuse Counselling Service from April 2025 to March 2026, as well as additional financial support from Portsmouth City Council (PCC) to help cover essential running costs.

Additionally, PARCS is delighted to confirm that its Sexual Violence Counselling Service, operating in Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant has secured a four-year funding commitment from the National Lottery. This funding will support the delivery of one-to-one counselling, and group work, with the service commencing from April 1.

Lisa Platts, Family Action Operational Manager at PARCS, expressed her gratitude for the funding, stating: “This funding is a vital lifeline for PARCS, ensuring we can continue to support survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence for another year.

"We are incredibly grateful to the grateful to Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones, Portsmouth City Council, PCC and The National Lottery, for recognising the importance of our work and stepping in to help. However, the demand for our services continues to rise, and we must secure sustainable, long-term funding to ensure we can continue meeting the needs of our community and expanding our reach to help even more people.”

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “I am delighted that PARCS has secured funding to continue providing their vital services to Portsmouth people in need.

“As a long-term supporter of PARCS, I was pleased to meet with them and play my part in supporting them through this challenging period.

“I will continue to work with PARCS to ensure the service continues to be supported so that those affected by rape and sexual violence in Portsmouth continue to receive the care they need.”

PCC Donna Jones said: “Ensuring that survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence receive the specialist support they need is a priority. Without services like PARCS, too many survivors would be left with nowhere to turn, facing their trauma alone.

"I was determined to ensure that didn’t happen. PARCS is a lifeline for so many, and this funding means they can continue their vital work supporting those in desperate need. No survivor should be left without the help they deserve, and I remain committed to working with partners to secure long-term solutions that help victims rebuild their lives.”

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council said: “I am delighted that we have been able to support PARCS so that they can continue their vital work in Portsmouth. They support some of our most vulnerable residents at a time of crisis in their lives and their support is invaluable to those individuals. Long may that continue."

Despite this positive development, the long-term future of PARCS remains uncertain. The need for specialist services continues to grow, as highlighted in a recent National Audit Office (NAO) report[1], which found that violence against women and girls remains a significant issue, affecting at least one in twelve women annually.

Whilst the team at PARCS celebrates this funding success, they also recognise the pressing need for further financial support to ensure the service’s sustainability beyond March 2026.

Lisa Platts concludes: “We urge local stakeholders, businesses, and funders to come together to help us continue providing life-changing support to survivors in Portsmouth and beyond.”

Please contact [email protected] if you can support this vital service.

[1] Government’s efforts to address violence against women and girls have not yet improved outcomes for victims - NAO press release