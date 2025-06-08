Passing of Milton musician and champion

RIP: Tony Bennett (Aka ToneDeff)

In the early hours of Sunday, May 25, my husband Tony lost his long battle against cancer. A musician for 51 years, gigging for 48 years many local people would have either seen him perform or even joined in with one of the Jam sessions we run.

From bands such as Up and Running, Cellar Blues Band, Blackhouse, TJ & BBs or his last band Freed Spirit (to name a few) he has gigged constantly. His love of music was wide ranging, mainly playing blues and rock, he also performed playing cabaret, shadows tribute, folk and more.

In his long career he run Jam sessions at The Jailhouse, Contented Pig, and The Barn (Milton Arms), enjoying encouraging up and coming musicians to perform and perfect their skills. All whilst working hard and supporting his family.

At the Brook

After receiving his diagnosis and treatment for his first cancer he was medically retired and after starting to recover from the treatment, a few years in, he found a new purpose in community work and become a great believer in community empowerment with Newlands Community Group. From creating the website, to making the stalls he supported the group in trying to make a great community to live in.

He received the second cancer diagnosis 14 months after the all clear, and listening to medical advice he opted for end-of-life, palliative care. He fought a long, hard and very painful battle against the cancer – but that did not define him. His years of giving, being a friend and mentor did.

Anyone who knew him is welcome to attend his funeral, please just message Paulette Bennett.

We are hoping to raise funds for a memorial such as a bench or similar, with this in mind we have created a GoFundMe which all are welcome to contribute to.