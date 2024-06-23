Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival 2024: Colourful parade precedes a day of dance, music and fun - In pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 17:40 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 17:49 BST
Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival returned with a flourish this weekend as families enjoyed a day of parades, dancing and music.

The event took place on Saturday, June 22, with a procession of colourful floats, entered by local businesses, schools and community groups, setting off from Victory Primary School. The parade culminated in music and entertainment at the stage on the Green, Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove.

There were a number of stalls and activities for children with the event blessed with good weather an clear skies. The event is run by The Paulsgrove & Wymering Carnival Association.

Here are 23 colourful pictures of the fun-filled event:

The procession in full swing at the Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival

1. Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival

The procession in full swing at the Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival

The procession in full swing at the Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival

2. Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival

The procession in full swing at the Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival

The colourful procession in full swing at the Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival.

3. Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival.

The colourful procession in full swing at the Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival.

The colourful procession in full swing at the Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival.

4. Paulsgrove Carnival Goers

The colourful procession in full swing at the Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival.

