The event took place on Saturday, June 22, with a procession of colourful floats, entered by local businesses, schools and community groups, setting off from Victory Primary School. The parade culminated in music and entertainment at the stage on the Green, Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove.

There were a number of stalls and activities for children with the event blessed with good weather an clear skies. The event is run by The Paulsgrove & Wymering Carnival Association.

Here are 23 colourful pictures of the fun-filled event:

1 . Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival The procession in full swing at the Paulsgrove and Wymering CarnivalPhoto: Matthew Clark Photo Sales

