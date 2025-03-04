Paw Pups Play at Wonder for Red Nose Day!

By Frankie Jones
Contributor
Published 4th Mar 2025, 18:43 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 09:12 BST

Come and say hello to the Paw-Pups at Wonder a World of Imagination. They will be visiting Havant on Thursday 20th March and Fareham on Friday 21st March.

The Paw-Pups are very excited to come and explore at Wonder, A World of Imagination, meet some little human friends and help raise funds for Comic Relief.

With meet & greet with your favourite Pups, face-painting and tattoos and a sweet cone for all attending there will also be games of spin the wheel to win prizes, a cake sale and a raffle taking place.

Paw Patrol to Wonder!

