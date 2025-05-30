Personalised prosthetics are helping Tobi, eight, thrive

People living with limb loss are gaining independence and confidence thanks to bespoke prosthetic limbs created at the Portsmouth Enablement Centre.

A specialist team at the centre, run by Steeper Group in partnership with Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), works with patients to personalise the design and finish of their prosthetic devices.

Whether it’s a favourite football team, superhero, or a much-loved family pet, patients can choose from NHS-provided designs or bring their own pyjamas, badges from shirts or fabric featuring their favourite character to be laminated onto their new socket.

Tobi

This personal touch is making a real difference, helping people across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas feel more confident and empowered.

Meet Tobi

Eight-year-old Tobi, who was born with a limb difference, has been a regular visitor to the Portsmouth Enablement Centre (PEC) since he was just six months old. Today, he proudly shows off his latest prosthetic arm, custom-designed with his favourite theme: LEGO®.

Tobi has never let his limb difference hold him back. He’s always been involved in shaping his own prosthetics, and this time his love of LEGO® inspired the design. The team at the Enablement Centre went the extra mile, embedding two real LEGO® pieces into the arm; allowing Tobi to build with LEGO® directly on his new limb.

Tobi, Tobi's Mum and the Portsmouth Enablement Centre

Tobi’s mum, Debra, said: “The care Tobi receives from the team is phenomenal. Wayne, Jo and Dan go above and beyond. They really listen to what Tobi wants and do everything they can to make it happen. His new Lego-themed arm has been amazing—not only is it helping with everyday tasks, but he loves showing it off. Most importantly, the team always makes sure Tobi feels included every step of the way. We couldn’t ask for better care, and we’re so thankful for everything they do.”

The Portsmouth Enablement Centre assesses both adults and children with upper or lower limb loss and deficiencies. Once assessed and deemed suitable for a prosthesis, patients receive a bespoke limb crafted in the centre’s in-house workshop, from casting to final build.

Some prosthetics are carefully designed to replicate skin tone and appearance, while others are built using lightweight carbon fibre and high-performance materials for enhanced mobility and durability.

Lucy Riddle, Prosthetics Clinical Manager at PEC, said: “Every device we make is bespoke. We work closely with each individual to ensure not only a comfortable fit, but also a design that reflects their personality. Both are equally important to a person’s confidence and wellbeing. Our technicians enjoy being creative, whether it’s crafting limbs with superhero designs or incorporating family photos, and the biggest reward is seeing the difference it makes to someone’s life.”

To learn more about the services provided by the Portsmouth Enablement Centre, visit the Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust website.