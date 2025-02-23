Peter Cooper Motor Group Foundation donation provides Xbox medical gaming Cart for Queen Alexandra Hospital

A generous donation from the Peter Cooper Motor Group Foundation has enabled The Murray Parish Trust to fund a state-of-the-art RockinR Medical Gaming Xbox Cart for the Children’s Emergency Department at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

This innovative gaming cart provides young patients with a much-needed distraction, helping to create a calming atmosphere and reducing anxiety during hospital visits. Designed for mobility, the cart can be moved throughout the department, ensuring that children and young people, whether bed-bound or ambulatory, can benefit from interactive play.

Zoe Parton, Play Specialist for the Children’s Emergency Department, expressed her gratitude, stating: "We are incredibly thankful to the Peter Cooper Motor Group Foundation for this donation, which is already making a significant difference to the children in our care.

"The gaming cart offers not only entertainment but also a way for our staff to engage with young patients, particularly those experiencing mental health challenges. Sometimes, sitting down to play a game encourages a child to open up and communicate in ways they otherwise might not."

Making life easier for children on the ward

Gaming carts like these have been shown to enhance the overall patient experience, helping to reduce fear and anxiety, particularly for children who may face repeated hospital visits. Research and practice demonstrate that interactive gaming promotes social engagement between patients, healthcare professionals, and families, further supporting emotional well-being.

The purchase of the gaming cart was facilitated by the Hampshire Medical Fund, which approached The Murray Parish Trust to support this initiative as part of their mission to provide groundbreaking and innovative equipment to local hospitals beyond the scope of NHS budgets.

Darren Cooper, Managing Director at The Peter Cooper Motor Group, commented: "We were delighted to support The Murray Parish Trust in providing this special equipment for children at Queen Alexandra Hospital. Seeing the Xbox in use and witnessing firsthand the positive impact it has on children during stressful and often frightening hospital visits has been incredibly rewarding, reminding me of exactly why we set up our Foundation."

A spokesperson from The Murray Parish Trust added: "We are incredibly grateful to The Peter Cooper Motor Group Foundation for its ongoing generosity and commitment to our cause. Hospitals can be overwhelming places for children, and initiatives like this help to provide comfort, distraction, and a sense of normality. By working together, we are making a real difference in the lives of young patients and their families."

Darren Cooper, Managing Director at The Peter Cooper Motor Group and Zoe Parton, Play Specialist for the Children’s Emergency Department try out the new Xbox

The Murray Parish Trust remains dedicated to supporting the mental healthcare of seriously ill children across the region, and projects like this are a testament to what can be achieved through the support of donors and corporate partners.

