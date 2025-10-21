Peter Cooper Motor Group Staff Receive Life-Saving CPR Training, and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance get a Shock of their own with a £3,000 donation

Staff across The Peter Cooper Motor Group have now been equipped with vital, life-saving skills after taking part in the latest ‘Skills for Life’ CPR training delivered by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA).

The free training session, run by dedicated volunteers from HIOWAA, provided a valuable session on how to perform CPR and use life-saving equipment—ensuring employees are prepared to take action in a medical emergency, both at work and in their communities.

“It’s fantastic to see local businesses like Peter Cooper Motor Group investing their time to learn CPR and support our training programmes,” said David Parker, volunteer trainer with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. “Every minute counts when someone suffers a cardiac arrest, and knowing how to perform CPR can literally save a life.”

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance relies on donations and community support to fund its critical care teams and outreach programmes, including CPR education sessions for businesses and community groups.

MD Darren Cooper receives CPR training

Even though Darren Cooper knew his Company was receiving this training free of charge, which is open to all businesses across the region, Darren surprised the HIOWAA team with a donation of £3,000 to support this important community initiative! The Peter Cooper Motor Group Foundation’s donation will hopefully fund two additional Brayden CPR training kits, enabling even more people across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to learn and practise these vital techniques.

“We’re incredibly proud to support the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and their outstanding work in teaching life-saving skills,” said Darren Cooper, Managing Director of the Peter Cooper Motor Group. “The training our team received was not only engaging and informative but could genuinely make the difference between life and death. Our donation is a small way of helping this amazing charity continue its mission to save lives across our region.”

David Parker from HIOWAA concluded, “This donation is amazing and very generous, it will help us supply new Brayden training kits to reach even more people across the region and give them the confidence to act in an emergency.”

For more information on the ‘Skills for Life’ programme or to book a session, visit www.hiowaa.org.