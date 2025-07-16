Peterfield home care agency is one of the Top 20 home care providers in South East England

Right at Home Petersfield has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in South East England.

There are 2,074 home care providers in South East England and 13,339 home care providers in the UK

The top 20 home care providers in South East England received the award from the leading reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

Staff at Right at Home Petersfield

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

By 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population, according to the ONS’s population projections.

This is why homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards are crucial. They help people find high-quality care based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said:

“Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Right at Home Petersfieldhas shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in South East England!”

Louise Reeve, Deputy Care Manager of Right at Home Petersfieldsaid:

“Right at Home is honoured to be recognised as one of the Top 20 Home Care Providers in the region, a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our exceptional Carers.

This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to helping individuals live independently and with dignity in their own homes. Our Carers go above and beyond every day, delivering personalised support with compassion and respect.

We're deeply grateful to the clients and families who shared their feedback, and to our incredible team for making this achievement possible.

Being a Top 20 provider is both an honour and a responsibility, one we're proud to carry forward as we continue to raise the standard of home care in our community.”

