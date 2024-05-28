Petersfield travel agency named best in South East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A travel agency in Petersfield has been named as the best in South East England.

Meon Valley Travel was named the South East’s Top Agency as part of the TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies 2024: an annual power list of the UK and Ireland’s best agencies by industry bible, Travel Trade Gazette.

More than 400 high street branches and specialist travel companies registered to take part in the awards, and 95 finalists then faced an intensive judging process including a rigorous vetting of the agencies’ customer service, expertise, team culture and commitment to sustainable travel.

TTG’s interim editor Sarah Dennis said: “Now in its eighth year, our TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies initiative sees us tour the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland to find those travel agents who have worked the smartest, provided the best customer service, and done the most to contribute to a fairer travel industry, in the last year.”

Meon’s Award-winning Team

Dennis added: “Despite everything the retail sector and travel industry has faced in the past 12 months, there is no doubting that the professional travel agent is here to stay – and that holidaymakers are valuing their expertise more than ever.

“Being named a Top 50 travel agency is an incredible accolade that is a testament to the exceptional service holidaymakers can expect from the UK and Ireland travel agent community. Our Top 50 travel agencies for 2024 should all be incredibly proud.”

About Meon Valley Travel’s triumph, judges said: “Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, Meon Valley Travel is an agency that’s continuing to go from strength to strength and ensures every client receives A-list treatment. The team have built up a hugely respected reputation and their innovative approach, especially around promoting sustainable travel, made them a very worthy champion.”

“Proud to be recognised nationally by Travel Trade Gazette as one of the Top 50 Travel Agencies/Travel Management companies in the Country and the leading Travel Agent in the Southeast of England/ business travel company in the country, as voted independently by our peers. Meon Valley Travel maintains the family spirit of its Team in a digital world and preserves the excellence of regional know-how and access to the best in our people and our products.

More than just a label, it’s a real honour to be part of this highly selective group which helps promote the expertise of more than 4,000 companies that represent service excellence both within and beyond our national borders. Provision of care, mastery of our unique ‘Celebrity Service’ with exceptional suppliers and broad reach of talent employed from a diverse background, our advice is recognised throughout all four corners of the globe for our unrivalled communication, service and value. Together we continue to write a new chapter in the travel ecosystem.” ~ Karen & James

The TTG Top 50 ceremony took place at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on Thursday 25 April, with more than 600 of the UK and Ireland’s top travel agents and supplier-partners in attendance.