Physiotherapy clinic hits 16 years in business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Physiotherapy business has reached a huge business milestone.The team at Physio-logical is celebrating the business reaching an impressive 16 years in business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founder and clinical director Natalie March first started the business from her one-bedroom house in Basingstoke, seeing patients on a couch in her living room.

She set up her own business to be able to provide a more hands-on approach to patients and get them back to 100 per cent health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the business is based within the converted stable block in the grounds at Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle and Natalie employs a team of five.

Physio-logical Team, left Kate Wilkins, Natalie March, Hannah Meaden, Josie Blagbrough, Becky Cole

One of Natalie's most proud moments since starting the business was taking part in the 2012 Olympics, treating the windsurfing, and sailing Olympians in Weymouth.

Natalie said about her achievements: 'The last 16 years has been really rewarding. As a small business owner there have been some ups and downs along the way, however the reason we are here is to be able to improve the lives of our patients we treat. We have recently introduced a membership option where those who want to look after their long term health and wellbeing can join, included in this membership we offer hands on treatments such as massage, joint mobilisations also bespoke rehabilitation exercises too. You have your own dedicated, supportive and caring Physiotherapist who you see regularly to support you to live your best life.

Myles, an 82 year old from Rowlands Castle who is one of our members said: ‘We all need to look after our bodies, we mot our cars but we should take ownership and look after our most important thing which is our bodies. I have found having regular preventative physiotherapy has helped me to continue to live an active and fulfilled life”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'On a personal level, thanks to my amazing team for always being caring and professional when working with your patients’.

Over the years Natalie, with the help of the team and her family, has raised thousands of pounds for various charities including Rowans Hospice, Macmillan, Sage House – Dementia Support and Cancer Research.

The total amount raised for charity, which was achieved through different running and sporting challenges among other things, is around £12,000.

The business has made the finals of several awards, including Employer of the Year in the Venus Woman Awards in 2018 and Community Business of the Year in the FSB awards in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team have treated and helped more than 7,500 patients and have received more than 175 Google reviews.

Natalie is passionate about continuing to support local residents in Hampshire and West Sussex so they can live an active and fulfilled life. Thank you to all of our patients for choosing us to support you.

For more information please visit www.physio-logical.net