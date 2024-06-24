My Portsmouth By Drone took these stunning shots over Southsea on Saturday, including the Skate Park, Southsea Castle, South Parade Pier.
It comes as temperatures in and around the city are expected to rise.
1. Southsea in the sunshine
The stunning Solent with views out to the Isle of Wight with The Rose Gardens in full display. Picture: My Portsmouth By DronePhoto: Submitted
2. Southsea in the sunshine
Canoe Lake and South Parade Pier looking stunning in the sunshine. Picture: My Portsmouth By DronePhoto: Submitted
3. Southsea in the sunshine
Southsea Skatepark is always a popular destination in the sunshine. Picture: My Portsmouth By DronePhoto: Submitted
4. My Portsmouth By Drone
A view of the Southsea coastline heading towards Eastney with the the cricket pitch and the pitch and putt and Tenth Hole tearooms in the foreground.Photo: Submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.