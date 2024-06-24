Picture perfect scenes of Southsea in the sunshine as temperatures are expected to soar

By Kelly BrownContributor
Published 24th Jun 2024, 10:09 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 11:46 BST
These picture perfect scenes of Southsea in the sunshine have been captured as temperatures are expected to soar this week.

My Portsmouth By Drone took these stunning shots over Southsea on Saturday, including the Skate Park, Southsea Castle, South Parade Pier.

It comes as temperatures in and around the city are expected to rise.

The stunning Solent with views out to the Isle of Wight with The Rose Gardens in full display. Picture: My Portsmouth By Drone

1. Southsea in the sunshine

The stunning Solent with views out to the Isle of Wight with The Rose Gardens in full display. Picture: My Portsmouth By DronePhoto: Submitted

Photo Sales
Canoe Lake and South Parade Pier looking stunning in the sunshine. Picture: My Portsmouth By Drone

2. Southsea in the sunshine

Canoe Lake and South Parade Pier looking stunning in the sunshine. Picture: My Portsmouth By DronePhoto: Submitted

Photo Sales
Southsea Skatepark is always a popular destination in the sunshine. Picture: My Portsmouth By Drone

3. Southsea in the sunshine

Southsea Skatepark is always a popular destination in the sunshine. Picture: My Portsmouth By DronePhoto: Submitted

Photo Sales
A view of the Southsea coastline heading towards Eastney with the the cricket pitch and the pitch and putt and Tenth Hole tearooms in the foreground.

4. My Portsmouth By Drone

A view of the Southsea coastline heading towards Eastney with the the cricket pitch and the pitch and putt and Tenth Hole tearooms in the foreground.Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Southsea

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.