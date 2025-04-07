Places Leisure centres to offer menopause course to help combat exercise barriers and alleviate symptoms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Places Leisure, a social enterprise which operates and manages over 100 centres across England, has announced the introduction of a new course across the country to support people going through menopause.

Partnering with Menopause Movement in February 2023, the two organisations have developed a first-of-its-kind course for people looking to improve their experience of going through menopause.

Research by Women in Sport found that around eight in 10 people experience menopause symptoms and these can vary in length and severity, lasting an average of four years. Additionally, under a third of people were less active during menopause but there is a desire amongst most people to be more active. Physical activity can help people manage and cope better with their symptoms.

The 12-week Move Through Menopause course is endorsed by Menopause Movement and will be delivered by Places Leisure at its centres across the country. The course consists of weekly sessions which combine a varied physical activity programme with education and opportunities for discussion around topics such as symptom management, hormones, mental health and nutrition. By the end of the course, the aim is for every participant is to have a better, evidence-based understanding of menopause, including what happens during each stage and how exercise can aid menopause symptoms. The course also provides opportunities for participants to explore new ways of being active without judgement.

During the initial trial of the course, using the Menopause Rating Scale participants reported their physical menopause symptoms had improved by 20%. There was also a decrease in psychological symptoms by 42% and intimate symptoms by 46%, revealing that the course could effectively address these often overlooked, yet critical aspects of menopause.

Lottie Riddle, Healthy Communities Manager at Places Leisure, said: “We know from research that people experience a variety of menopause symptoms. Many people become less active for several reasons, however, physical activity and education can help people to manage and cope better.

“We have been working alongside Menopause Movement for several years to create the Move Through Menopause programme. After a successful trail we are delighted to be introducing the programme to leisure centres across the country. The programme will help to equip those going through menopause with the tools, support and confidence that they need to help make their journey easier. The programme creates a real community spirit, with those attending being able to confidently share their experiences and have open discussions on many topics, making going through menopause feel a little less lonely.

“These types of programmes play a crucial role in alleviating stress on the NHS, while providing preventative measures for people across the country.”

Jo McEwan, Co-founder of Menopause Movement, said: "The Menopause Movement mission is to get women moving through menopause, and our partnership with Places Leisure is the perfect synergy. Together, we’re empowering women to stay active and improve health outcomes.

“We’re proud to have been part of the Move Through Menopause program from the beginning, collaborating with a like-minded organisation that shares our passion for wellness and community impact. We now endorsing the program and are excited to see it flourish and expand across the country".

The cost of the course will vary per site and is open to both new and existing Places Leisure members. Participants will also receive a Places Leisure membership for the duration of the course allowing them access to additional exercise classes, gym facilities and swimming pools.

Places Leisure operates and manages Gosport Leisure Centre.