Planned pause to construction at Victory Quay is underway to protect migrating birds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To protect the local bird population, housing association VIVID has aligned a planned pause in work on their flagship Victory Quay development for the winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This ensures minimal disruption to coastal birds including Brent Geese, Redshank, Oystercatcher and Lapwing that call the Solent coast, home for the winter.

Throughout development, the impact on wildlife and nearby residents is being carefully considered. Construction is phased and timed to reduce noise, vibration and human disturbance. Also, site traffic is being routed via a site entrance off the M275 to reduce congestion and traffic on nearby residential roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tristan Samuels, Group Development & New Business Director of VIVID, said: “This is what good development looks like now, protecting and enhancing local wildlife and minimising impact on the existing biodiversity is at the heart of our Victory Quay development. Our plans ensure that construction is considerate of all local residents – human and animal. Once completed, Victory Quay will be a welcoming home for the people of Portsmouth and the diverse wildlife of the Solent coast.”

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

The finished development will include a bespoke conservation area designed to protect the coastal birds and enhance opportunities for loafing and foraging. VIVID is also creating new flood defences to protect residents and the wider community from the threats posed by rising sea levels and subsequent flooding.

You can find out more about this exciting development on VIVID’s website: Victory Quay | New affordable homes in Portsmouth | VIVID