Planning Approved for Bargate Homes’ second phase of new homes in Bedhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bargate Homes has received a unanimous resolution to grant planning permission by Havant Borough Council for the second phase of its development in Old Bedhampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new scheme will deliver 43 homes, building on the success of the adjacent St Thomas’ Mead development, which saw 50 family homes recently completed. The latest phase will be located on land west of Old Manor Farm and south of Lower Road, adjacent to the village’s historic conservation area.

The approved plans include a mix of two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes and chalet bungalows, with 30% of the properties designated for affordable housing in partnership with VIVID, the parent company of Bargate Homes. The designs incorporate traditional materials to complement the character of the local area and reflect the same palette as the adjacent first phase, St Thomas’ Mead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark White, Managing Director of Bargate Homes, said: “Receiving unanimous approval for this carefully considered development is a positive step forward for the area. This second phase continues our commitment to delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes tailored to the needs of the local community. From first-time buyers to downsizers, this scheme offers a range of options while respecting the character of Old Bedhampton and enhancing the local environment.”

Bargate Homes has received a unanimous resolution to grant planning permission by Havant Borough Council for the second phase of its development in Old Bedhampton.

The development focuses on sustainability and community enhancement. The scheme will deliver 30% biodiversity net gains through extensive tree planting, landscaping, and habitat creation, significantly exceeding the council’s 10% policy requirement. Bargate Homes is also going beyond policy requirements and following the Homes for Nature guidance, with each home incorporating a biodiversity enhancement, whether that is a swift brick, bat roosting structure or bee brick.

The plans also include a new play area, community garden, and allotments for residents of both phases, along with features such as PV solar panels, air source heat pumps and EV charging points to support greener living.

Access to the site will be provided via Lower Road through the existing St Thomas’ Mead development, with additional pedestrian and cycle routes encouraging sustainable travel. The site design incorporates measures to reduce car dependence while maintaining adequate parking via private garages, on-plot parking and shared visitor spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in the village of Bedhampton, the development benefits from proximity to local shops, schools, and community amenities. Bedhampton train station is just a mile away, and the site offers excellent connections to the A27 and A3, providing access to Portsmouth, Brighton, and London.

Bargate Homes plans to commence work on the site later this year.

Hampshire-headquartered Bargate Homes is celebrating its 20th year in January 2025 with onsite enabling works for the firm’s 100th development. Established in 2006, the multi-award-winning regional housebuilder has defied complex challenges across the industry with consistent growth over the past three years. 275 energy-efficient houses and apartments will be handed over to customers before the end of the 2024/5 financial year. The firm’s growth trajectory is supported by live planning applications equating to a total gross development value in the region of £460m.