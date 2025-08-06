Plans for 100 new homes in Havant move forward

Plans for 100 high-quality new homes in Havant have taken a significant step forward after the developer behind the scheme revealed its detailed proposals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regional housebuilder BRiCS has submitted a Reserved Matters application to Havant Borough Council for the 18-acre site at Hulbert Road, near Neville’s Park and the A3(M).

The plans include modern, energy efficient homes centered around a landscaped courtyard, a children’s play area and public open space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRiCS acquired the site with outline permission in 2024, and has now finalised its proposals, including layout and overall appearance, with the aim of starting building work next year.

The site

Hugo Reeve, Managing Director at BRiCS, said: “We are excited to move forward with these proposals for Hulbert Road by submitting our Reserved Matters application.

“We have worked hard to bring forward a proposal that complements the local area and makes a valuable contribution to Havant’s housing needs. Our goal is that these will be family homes with a real sense of its own neighbourhood and community.

“One of the key aspects we've incorporated is a communal heart, designing the scheme around a central green to provide more of a focus and identity for the new community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are a growing regional SME housebuilder with a passion for creating high-quality, sustainable new communities – and this will be no exception.”

As well as 35 two-bedroom homes, a further 55 three-bedroom properties and 10 four-bedroom houses are proposed.

The development site is in a secluded area surrounded by woodland but with strong road connections to the wider South Coast, and pedestrian access to nearby retail stores.

BRiCS was established at the beginning of 2020 and has since rapidly grown to become a regional housebuilder with two significant developments in Chichester and Bordon, as well as multiple projects progressing through planning.