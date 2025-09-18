Platinum love: Wimborne Care Home celebrates couple’s 70th wedding anniversary with music and dance

Residents and staff at Wimborne Care Home came together this week to celebrate a truly remarkable milestone the 70th wedding anniversary of one of their cherished couples Maurice and Elizabeth

The care home marked the occasion with a joyful party, complete with cake, decorations, and live music. In a touching moment that moved staff, residents, and family alike, the couple shared a dance to the very same song they had chosen for their wedding day seven decades ago.

“It was incredibly moving to see them dance together again to their wedding song,” said Senior Activity Coordinator, Zoe Freeman at Wimborne Care Home. “Their love and commitment are an inspiration to all of us. Celebrations like these remind us of the importance of honouring life’s special moments, the comment the stands out the most is Maurice saying when first seeing Elizabeth he could never imagine that anyone could be so beautiful.”

The platinum anniversary party was attended by fellow residents, staff, and family members, who joined in the celebrations and raised a glass to the couple’s lasting love.

Maurice and Elizabeth Sharing Their first dance 70 years later.

Wimborne Care Home regularly hosts events that bring residents together with their families and the wider community, creating opportunities to celebrate life, reminisce, and make new memories.

Wimborne care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Wimborne Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 46 residents from respite care to long term stays.