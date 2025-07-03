Playground Proms bring classical joy to Portsmouth pupils in final tour week

Hundreds of Portsmouth children will be treated to live classical music in their school playgrounds this July as Playground Proms makes its final stop of a landmark UK-wide tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running during the week commencing Monday 14th July, the initiative—created by the comedy string quartet Graffiti Classics—will visit 10 schools across Portsmouth and Southampton. Local pupils will enjoy interactive performances blending virtuosic string music with humour and hands-on learning in a bid to make classical music more engaging and accessible.

Now in its fifth year, Playground Proms has reached nearly 50,000 children since launching in 2021, and 2025 marks its most ambitious tour yet, with 15 stops across nine UK regions and a projected reach of 73,000 children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supported by Arts Council England and delivered in collaboration with local Music Hubs, each Playground Proms session features performances of iconic classical pieces, rhythm and composition workshops, and even a chance for children to perform an original verse of the Playground Proms anthem.

Playground Proms

Cathal Ó Dúill, founder of Graffiti Classics, said: “We’re thrilled to be back, bigger and better than ever in 2025! It is a privilege to travel the country and spread the joy of classical music to children in this way.’’

With performances open to the whole school and supported by teacher resources and CPD sessions, Playground Proms will leave Portsmouth pupils with an unforgettable end to the school year—and a new appreciation for the power of music.

For more information, visit www.playgroundproms.net.