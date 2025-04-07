Political comment: Boost delivered for community pharmacies and patients in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City MP Stephen Morgan has said patients in Portsmouth are set to benefit from more services at their local pharmacy following record investment for community pharmacies by the Labour Government through its Plan for Change.

Labour promised to shift care from hospitals into the community and community pharmacies will play a vital role in delivering patient services at convenient locations under this plan, as well as helping the Government’s wider objectives to build an NHS fit for the future.

Under the Conservatives, years of underfunding and neglect left the sector facing significant financial shortfalls, impacting community pharmacies on local high streets and patients Portsmouth.

The package announced is the first full-year funding package agreed by the sector since 2023, providing community pharmacies with an extra £617 million over two years.

The investment comes alongside reforms to deliver a raft of patient benefits so that people can more easily access care and support on their high streets.

The reforms include:

Ending the postcode lottery for women by making the ‘morning-after pill’ available free of charge at pharmacies on the NHS for the first time ever.

Boosting mental health support in the community by offering patients suffering depression convenient support at pharmacies when they are prescribed antidepressants.

Giving patients easier access to consultations by cutting red tape and bureaucracy so that more of the pharmacy team able to deliver a wider number of services.

Boosting funding for medicine supply so patients have better access to the medicines prescribed for them. The reforms will not only improve access for patients, they will free up GP time and help cut waiting lists.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“After years of neglect under the Conservatives, we saw the pressure and even closure facing community pharmacies across Portsmouth. “This Labour Government promised they would shift the focus of care from hospital to community and, through this deal, that is exactly what they are delivering for high streets and patients in our community.”

Health Minister Stephen Kinnock said:

“Community pharmacists are at the heart of local healthcare, and we want them to play a bigger role as we shift care out of hospitals and into the community through our Plan for Change. “We’re working to turn around a decade of underfunding and neglect that has left the sector on the brink of collapse. “This package of record investment and reform is a vital first step to getting community pharmacies back on their feet and fit for the future. “The agreement shows how this government is working in partnership with community pharmacy to deliver more care for patients closer to their home, freeing up GP appointments, and catching ill-health earlier and preventing it in the first place.”