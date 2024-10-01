Political comment: free breakfast clubs rollout will begin from April 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This release has been submitted by Stephen Morgan MP.

The government has pledged to begin the rollout of free breakfast clubs in primary school from April 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Labour Party manifesto pledged to introduce free breakfast clubs in every primary school in Portsmouth and across the country as part of its mission to break down the barriers to opportunity. The clubs will improve pupil behaviour, support families with the cost of living and help parents who are having to juggle work commitments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, the Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that the ‘work of change has begun’ as she confirms £7 million of funding for the Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson to begin the rollout of breakfast clubs from next April.

Image from Stephen Morgan MP

Under the Government’s plans, funding will be made available by the Department for Education to invite up to 750 primary schools with primary aged pupils to become early adopters of the breakfast club programme in the summer term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the early adoptions adopters programme, the Department for Education will work collaboratively with the education sector, businesses and charities to test the delivery of the breakfast club programme to inform national rollout.

The Department will work with schools to understand how breakfast clubs can be delivered in a way that builds on what is already happening in our schools, meets the needs of parents and helps realise the benefits for pupils.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“Too many children in Portsmouth and across the country arrive at school not ready to learn, and too many are absent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why the Labour has pledged to introduce breakfast clubs in every primary school which will improve behaviour, attendance, and learning.

“This week’s announcement brings all these benefits another step closer for Portsmouth children, parents and schools.”

Speaking at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, Rachel Reeves said: “I joined this party because of three words spoken in a conference hall in Blackpool 28 years ago: education, education, education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I joined this party because I believe in a Britain where hard work is once again met with fair reward because I believe that strong public services are the backbone of any decent society.

“And because I believe that people should rise and fall on their own merit, not on the circumstances of their birth.

“I don’t want kids to succeed ‘against all odds’. I want them to succeed because they deserve it because the odds weren’t stacked against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s the Britain I want to live in – just like every other parent who wants the best for their kids.”

She added: “So, I will judge my time in office a success if I know that at the end of it there are working-class kids from ordinary backgrounds who lead richer lives, their horizons expanded and have the chance to thrive.

“That starts by taking the first step to deliver on our manifesto commitment to introduce free breakfast clubs in every primary school across England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With funding set aside to begin running free breakfast clubs in up to 750 primary schools with primary aged pupils next year ahead of a national rollout that will follow. This is about investing in education so we can invest in our economy too.

“Investing in the next generation so we can proudly say that they have had a chance to do better than those which came before it.

“The work of change has begun. The British people put their trust in Labour – and we will repay that trust.”