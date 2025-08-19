Political comment: ‘Good for bills, jobs and the planet’ – Local MP backs plans to protect Portsmouth’s environment

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has said the Government’s plans to protect the environment will create good jobs, protect billpayers from future shocks and help safeguard our planet for generations to come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Labour government got started on its mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower straight away, when within 72 hours of being elected it lifted the Conservatives’ destructive ban on onshore wind, and then went on to secure a record-breaking number of energy projects through its first renewable energy auction.

Labour has launched Great British Energy, which is already delivering its first major project of putting rooftop solar panels on hundreds of schools and NHS sites, saving them hundreds of millions of pounds on their energy bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Government is going further, backing our clean energy industry and jobs with the most significant investment in homegrown clean energy in Britain’s history, including:

Stephen Morgan MP

Building Sizewell C nuclear plant, creating 10,000 jobs and strengthening our energy security.

Approving enough clean energy projects to power the equivalent of 2 million homes.

Creating two first-of-a-kind carbon capture and storage clusters in Teesside and the North West.

This comes alongside the Warm Homes Plan which will upgrade 5 million homes with improved insulation and other energy efficiency measures, and immediate action now through expanding the Warm Home Discount so that 2.7 million extra households will receive £150 off their energy bills next winter.

And Labour is protecting our natural environment, cleaning up our precious rivers, lakes and seas. The Government has put the water industry under special measures with increased enforcement and a record 81 criminal investigations launched into water companies since Labour won the election.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“For years nowhere near enough was done to protect Portsmouth’s precious environment, which I know is a priority to local people. “That’s why I am delighted with the progress the government is making on this agenda, making our country a clean energy superpower to deliver jobs, protect billpayers and safeguard our planet. “I will keep doing my part to ensure our local natural environment is protected, backing Labour’s plans to clean up our seas and ringfence funding for vital water infrastructure so that it can only be spent on upgrades benefiting the environment.”

Earlier this year Mr Morgan was named as the UK’s 1,000th Climate Ambassador following years of work to protect Portsmouth’s precious environment.