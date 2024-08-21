Political comment: ‘Government plans to increase monitoring are vital to tackle sewage spills’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City MP Stephen Morgan has said the government’s plans to increase monitoring of sewage spills are vital to cleaning up the water industry and Portsmouth’s seas.

The new government has introduced a Water (Special Measures) Bill which will require water companies to install real-time monitors at every sewage outlet, with the data independently inspected by the water regulators.

The legislation will also put water companies under tough special measures if environmental standards are not met and ensure water bosses face personal criminal liability for lawbreaking.

Stephen Morgan MP

Mr Morgan made the comments following a visit to Southsea Beach to see the Environment Agency take water samplings to monitor the quality of water for beachgoers.

The Environment Agency regularly monitors the water profile at Southsea Beach. In 2023, the water profile at the beach was classified as ‘Poor’ but readings this year show improvement following regular monitoring and investigations to pinpoint sources of pollution.

Constituents can see this year’s improvements in Southsea’s bathing waters here: https://environment.data.gov.uk/bwq/profiles/profile.html?site=ukj3100-16600#

Mr Morgan has campaigned relentlessly to tackle sewage pollution in Portsmouth and long called for increased monitoring of sewage outlets to ensure water companies are held accountable for spills.

Under the previous government there was over one million sewage spill events across the country, including here in Portsmouth, in the last six years.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“For years water companies have been able to pour sewage into Portsmouth’s seas without being held to account, so it is clear that increased monitoring and action to stop sewage is urgently needed here and across the country.

“That is why the government has wasted no time in putting forward legislation requiring water companies to monitor every sewage outlet and putting them in special measures if they don’t meet environmental standards.

“It is vital that we begin the work of cleaning up our water industry and tackling the sewage crisis at source to protect our natural environment and Portsmouth’s beautiful seaside.”

You can read about Stephen’s long track record campaigning to stop the sewage here: https://www.stephenmorgan.org.uk/backs-tough-plans-to-tackle-sewage/