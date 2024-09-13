Political comment: Havant MP Alan Mak calls for more investment in our Armed Forces at Army Expo 2024

This release has been submitted by Alan Mak MP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Havant MP Alan Mak has visited Army Expo 2024 to see the latest military technology and equipment helping to keep us safe - and called on the Labour Government to match the Conservatives’ commitment of investing 2.5% of national income on defence.

The immersive event held in London was designed to showcase Army activities around the globe and demonstrate our effectiveness against the modern world’s most potent threats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Equipment featured included Ajax, the Army's new state-of-the-art variants of armoured fighting and reconnaissance vehicles.

Havant MP Alan Mak at Army Expo 2024

Lockheed Martin UK is one of Ajax’s sub-contractors, responsible for manufacturing pivoting gun turrets.

The headquarters of the company's UK Rotary and Mission Systems division is at Langstone Park in Havant and staff there play a central role in delivering and maintaining customers' defence capability at home and abroad.

Also showcased was AH 64E, described as the world’s most formidable helicopter. Lockheed Martin UK provides electro-optical sensors and radar technologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other equipment featured at Army Expo 2024 included Archer, fully-automated and rapidly-deployable artillery field guns with a range of more than 50km. These are manufactured by BAE Systems, which has a large presence in Portsmouth Naval Base and at Broad Oak in the city.

Havant MP Alan Mak talks to a pilot in front of the AH 64E helicopter

Army Expo 2024 took place over five days at central London’s Wellington Barracks and focused on current capabilities as well as future strategic direction.

The event was aimed at senior decision-makers in politics and industry, senior British Army partners and stakeholders, commentators and influencers, both within the UK and internationally.

Mr Mak said: " The last Conservative Government pledged to increase defence spending to 2.5% of national income by 2030 and it is concerning that the Labour Government has so far refused to commit to that increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have always been a big supporter of our Armed Forces and believe that investing in them is vital to ensure we are protected in an increasingly unstable world.”

He added, “It was really interesting to see the technology and equipment being used by the British Army to counter any threats to our safety and security and also to hear about future plans.”