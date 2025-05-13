Political Comment: Havant MP Alan Mak calls on Havant Borough Council to re-consider Hayling beach huts licence fees hike

Havant MP Alan Mak has called on Havant Borough Council to re-consider its controversial decision to hike Hayling Island beach hut licence fees for residents.

Residents have traditionally received a discount compared to non-residents for an annual licence. But now they have received invoices showing a 50 per cent increase in fees for this financial year. Some say they cannot afford it and will have to sell up.

The council, which is controlled by an alliance of Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green Party councillors, says the aim is to move towards 'greater alignment' of beach hut licence fees between residents and non-residents.

But angry residents point out that they already pay council tax for local services and seafront facilities and that there was no advance warning before the fee increases were imposed.

Alan Mak MP at the beach huts on Hayling seafront

Mr Mak said: "I have been contacted by residents with beach huts who are very unhappy about this increase, which has meant their licence fees have gone up to more than £1,000.

"It is not just the price hike that has angered them, but also the fact that there was absolutely no consultation.

"If you agree with me that the council needs to reconsider this decision, please contact your local councillors to make your views known."