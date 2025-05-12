Political comment: Havant MP Alan Mak calls on Labour Government to address social media digital age of access

Havant MP Alan Mak has called on the Labour Government to examine raising the digital age of access for social media to 16.

The Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology's team tabled an amendment to the Data Bill which would have required the Government to look at raising the age from 13.

This was because of evidence in relation to the impact of social media platforms on the educational, social and emotional development of children.

The amendment was voted down by the Labour Government.

Alan Mak MP speaks about the Data Bill in Parliament

Mr Mak said: "Social media is everywhere and as adults we engage with it throughout the day. It connects us, entertains us and informs us.

"But for children social media platforms are also a source of unsuitable content that the evidence shows can harm their health, development and wellbeing.

"We've seen too many stories of young people exposed to extreme violence, self-harm, suicide and other unsuitable content.

"That's why the Conservatives tabled an amendment to the Data Bill, calling on the Labour Government to review the evidence and then present a plan to Parliament to raise the age of access to 16, unless the evidence suggests it is not necessary.

"This was a thoughtful and pragmatic approach from the Conservatives, which delivers action but avoids a kneejerk response. I'm very disappointed that Labour MPs voted against it."

During a debate in Parliament, Mr Mak also spoke about the Data Bill in general.

He said: "The Conservatives left the Government with a Data Bill that would have improved Britain’s position as a leading tech-enabled economy and society.

"However, in Labour’s hands, the Government have delivered only confusion and failure.

"A wide range of amendments have been tabled to Labour’s Bill, highlighting key issues that required both leadership and agility from the Government, but they have failed on each of those areas.

"On AI and copyright, they let down our content creators. On sex and gender, they let down women and girls. On social media safety, they let down our children."

He added: "The last Conservative Government turned Britain into a leading tech power, and our original Bill built on those achievements. Labour’s Bill takes the country backwards, and our country deserves so much better."