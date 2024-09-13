Political comment: Havant MP Alan Mak champions local farmers on Back British Farming Day

This release has been submitted by Alan Mak MP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Havant MP Alan Mak has championed the vital role of farmers in the Havant Constituency and across Hampshire on Back British Farming Day.

The initiative aims to celebrate farmers and growers who produce the ingredients that underpin the UK’s largest manufacturing sector, food and drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farmers in Hampshire are well-known for their produce across many sectors including lamb, beef and watercress.

Havant MP Alan Mak backs British farming

The county boasts more than 2,100 holdings over almost 531,000 acres of farmland with just over 7,000 people working on these farms. Together they generate nearly £231 million for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight’s economy.

Mr Mak said: "Our farmers and growers in the Havant Constituency have been out in the fields and glasshouses providing food for our tables.

"I'm proud to support Back British Farming Day and I want to say a big thank you to all our farmers and growers, who do a fantastic job of providing our region and the nation with high-quality food alongside being caretakers of our environment."

Mr Mak has visited several farms on Hayling Island and is a customer at local farm shops and cafes.