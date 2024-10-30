Political comment: Havant MP Alan Mak condemns Government for 'deliberately misleading' people about huge tax rises

This release was submitted by Alan Mak MP.

Havant MP Alan Mak has condemned the Government for 'deliberately misleading' people about huge tax rises announced in the Budget.

The Shadow Treasury Minister said: "During the election campaign Labour made a clear commitment not to raise taxes more than 50 times. They said they wouldn't tax the working people of this country. "This Budget shows Labour were deliberately misleading because they've raised tax to record levels and broken their promise. "The reality is that you'll be taxed on your job, your business and your savings. Labour has not been straight with you and now working people will pay the price."

Mr Mak said a hike in employers' National Insurance contributions and a big drop in the threshold at which they're paid would hit businesses and also workers through lower pay. He added that an increase in Capital Gains Tax would unfairly penalise people who have investments or shares.

Mr Mak also attacked Chancellor Rachel Reeves for changing debt rules to increase borrowing by billions. In a Commons debate on sustainable public finances the day before the Budget, Mr Mak pointed out to the Chancellor that published Treasury advice said increasing borrowing risked interest rates staying higher for longer.