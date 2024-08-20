Political comment: Havant MP Alan Mak condemns Labour Government's decision to remove pensioners' Winter Fuel Payment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This release has been submitted by the Havant Conservative Association.

Havant MP Alan Mak has condemned the Labour Government's decision to remove the Winter Fuel Payment from thousands of local pensioners.

Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in Parliament that from this autumn the annual allowance, worth up to £300, will be limited to those who claim pension credit or certain other means-tested benefits.

The move will hit around 10 million pensioners across the country, including up to 1.2 million who are eligible for but not claiming pension credit.

Havant MP Alan Mak with local pensioners

Latest figures show 21,247 pensioners in the Havant Constituency receive the the Winter Fuel Payment, 22% of the total population.

When eligibility is restricted to only those receiving pension credit, this number will shrink to just 2,234, meaning more than 19,000 local pensioners could lose their Winter Fuel Payment.

Mr Mak said: "I am very concerned the Labour Government's decision will mean that thousands of pensioners in my constituency will have to choose between heating and eating this winter.

"This is a cruel political choice by Labour which will punish pensioners who have contributed so much to our community and country."

He also said that low take-up numbers for pension credit meant now was not the right time to means test it by linking it to the Winter Fuel Payment.

"The Labour Government must do more to increase awareness and boost pension credit take-up amongst those who most need support. Too many elderly people are missing out on benefits they are entitled to, which means they will also now lose the Winter Fuel Payment."

The Department for Work and Pensions estimates that only 73% of the total pension credit available was claimed in 2022.