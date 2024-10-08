Political comment: Havant MP Alan Mak confirms support for Falkland Islands remaining British after Chagos announcement
Havant MP Alan Mak has confirmed his support for the Falkland Islands remaining British after the Government's decision to give up control of the Chagos Islands.
He gave his backing to continued UK sovereignty of the Falklands following reports that handing over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius had emboldened Argentina to try to reclaim the South Atlantic outpost.
The UK has announced it is giving up sovereignty of the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean after more than half a century. They include the Diego Garcia atoll, which is used by the US as a military base.
Mr Mak said he would vote against the Labour Government’s plan in Parliament in relation to the Chagos Islands.
Forty-two years on from the Falklands War, the Argentinian foreign minister Diana Mondino has been quoted as saying: "We will recover the full sovereignty of Las Malvinas.”
But Mr Mak said: "I wholeheartedly support the Falklands' continued UK sovereignty and its right to self-determination as a British Overseas Territory, plus the financial assistance that Britain gives.
"We owe it to the people of the Falklands to maintain our unwavering commitment to them."
In 2022 Mr Mak organised and led a parade and wreath-laying service in Havant to mark the 40th anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands.
Hundreds of marchers included local councillors, cadets, uniformed services and veterans from the South Atlantic Medal Association.
At the remembrance service he was joined by Roger Spink, a member of the Legislative Assembly of the Falkland Islands.
Mr Mak, Vice-President of Havant Royal British Legion and a strong supporter of the Armed Forces, also visited the Falklands in 2017 to pay tribute to British servicemen and women, including those from Havant, who lost their lives in the 1982 liberation.
He made the 16,000-mile round trip from Havant ahead of the 35th anniversary of the Falklands conflict.
