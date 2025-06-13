Political Comment: Havant MP Alan Mak continues to vote against Assisted Dying Bill in latest stage of Parliamentary scrutiny

By Alan Mak
Contributor
Published 13th Jun 2025, 15:18 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 15:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Havant MP Alan Mak has continued to vote against the Assisted Dying Bill in the latest stage of Parliamentary scrutiny on Friday 13 June, 2025.

MPs have been debating further changes to the Bill, including an amendment that would prohibit organisations from advertising that they offer assisted dying.

Other amendments discussed require the Department of Health and Social Care to undertake an assessment of the state of palliative care and cover regulations about which substances or devices may be used to facilitate a person's death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Mak said: "I continue to have reservations about the Bill and for that reason I will continue to vote against it."

Alan Mak MPplaceholder image
Alan Mak MP

The Bill would allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales, who have less than six months to live and are of sound mind, to receive medical assistance to die.

It was initially approved by MPs in November 2024 by a majority of 55 votes and has since been undergoing further scrutiny.

If it is approved in the House of Commons, it will then go to the House of Lords for debate and scrutiny before becoming law.

Related topics:Alan MakMPsHavantHouse of CommonsHouse of LordsDepartment of Health and Social Care
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice