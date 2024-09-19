Political comment: Havant MP Alan Mak speaks up for residents' health needs during meeting with NHS England CEO
Havant MP Alan Mak has spoken up for residents and their health needs during a meeting with NHS England Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard.
He called for more funding for local NHS services, especially to ensure that people have better access to GPs and dentists.
They also discussed the NHS reserves project launched by Mr Mak in 2020. He presented his NHS Reserve Staff Bill to Parliament, backed by the then Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
Post-Covid, Mr Mak proposed a new system of volunteer reservists for the NHS in England, modelled on Armed Forces reservists and police special constables.
This would be a uniformed standing reserve of trained and vetted clinical and non-clinical volunteers which NHS hospitals, health trusts and other Health Service bodies could call upon when staffing demands increase.
NHS England has been running pilot schemes to explore how the new reservists system could operate in practice.
Mr Mak also invited Mrs Pritchard to visit the Havant area to see how healthcare is operating.
He has campaigned for more NHS spending locally and helped to secure £58m funding for a new Emergency Department at QA Hospital, due to open this winter.
Mr Mak has been appointed as convenor of the MPs' support group, which brings together MPs from across our region with the hospital's leadership.
He also led a successful campaign to deliver a new GP surgery on the site of the former Victoria Cottage Hospital in Emsworth.
Mr Mak said: "During my meeting with the NHS Chief Executive I made the case for more funding for local NHS services that I know are so important to our community.
"It was also good to discuss the NHS reservists scheme that I proposed in 2020 and hope to see widely introduced across the country in the near future."
